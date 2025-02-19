Earthly Aegis treasure map solution in Avowed

The Earthly Aegis treasure map in Avowed is perhaps the most vague riddle of them all, giving you nothing but a scruffy drawing of a ruin in a forest. Do you know how little that narrows things down, Obsidian? I wandered the forest for ages before figuring out the right ruin, and even then it took some effort to break in.

To start this treasure map for yourself, you’ll need to head to the camp and canteen area outside Naku Tedek in Emerald Stair, and then climb across a fallen tree trunk leading to a ruin. As always, you don’t need the map to get the treasure, and this map is particularly useless anyhow.

While you’re here, it’s a good idea to grab the nearby Effigy Necklace needed to complete the Totem of Defiance, as well as Fleccia’s map for the Mapping the Living Lands quest.

Earthly Aegis treasure map solution

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

The Earthly Aegis treasure is located in a ruin in the Delemgan Glade, just north of the Wildwoods Plateau camp before reaching the Godless Sinkhole. You’ll need to activate a switch before you can open the door.

To reach this location:

Travel to the Wildwoods Plateau camp and walk north to the tower ruin ahead of you, hugging the stone wall to the right Just before reaching the tower, turn right and walk along the tree trunk leading behind it Press the small round button on the right side of the window covered by roots Go back the way you came to return to the front of the tower ruin, where the door will now be open so you can loot the chest

As a word of caution, the button you need to activate is oddly finicky. While you’re precariously walking on the tree overhanging a massive drop, you’ll have to find just the right angle to actually be able to interact with it.

Opening the chest and completing the Earthly Aegis treasure map rewards you with the Nature’s Ward shield, which makes it so that blocking a melee attack deals damage to your attacker. It also has a 50% chance to remove the poison status effect whenever you’re afflicted. This shield is great once you have more stamina, making you less reliant on the various unique shields with stamina-enhancing abilities. Plus, anything that can remove the annoying poison effect is good in my books.