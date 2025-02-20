Seafarer's Boots treasure map solution in Avowed

The Seafarer's Boots treasure map is one of the easiest to discover in Avowed . In fact, there's a good chance many players will have stumbled across it before even having the map–that's how it went for me. With that said, there's still a lot of ground to cover, and if you haven't explored the northwest of Shatterscarp already, then you won't immediately know where to look.

If you'd like to discover this treasure map for yourself, you can pick it up from Loato's campsite just to the east of the entrance to Thirdborn. It'll be placed on the pelt rug, so it's actually quite easy to overlook, especially during the day.

Seafarer's Boots treasure map solution

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

The Seafarer's Boots treasure is located on a skeleton under a rock archway to the northeast of the Sulfur Mines Basecamp in the Deadfall Highlands. The red water in the treasure map is a dead giveaway if you're been here before, though you can also see Tago's Tower in the background.

To reach this location:

From the Deadfall Highlands campsite, head down the hill to the northwest (you'll see the massive skull of Leviathan's Hollow on your right) Continue towards the rock archway covered in spiderwebs and bones Once you reach the archway, turn right to find a skeleton which you can loot to complete the treasure map

Unlike most other treasure hunts, Seafarer's Boots aren't hidden inside a chest so you might not immediately realise you've claimed the correct treasure and finished the quest. Coincidentally, there is a chest directly opposite you on the other side of the archway. You'll need to burn the cobwebs to get inside and then dispel the illusion hiding the chest, so you'll want to bring Kai and Yatzli along if you want this loot. Don't worry though, there's only a handful of upgrade materials and coins inside, so you're not missing much.

Completing the Seafarer's Boots treasure map rewards you with the Wavebinder Boots, which increase maximum essence by 15 and cause you to have smaller reactions when hit. In other words, it's great for mages, as you won't be interrupted as easily and will have more mana to play around with.