Dead Man’s Mail treasure map solution in Avowed

The Dead Man’s Mail treasure map challenges you to find a specific ruin in Shatterscarp, though there’s no shortage of similar-looking locations in Avowed ’s desert region. Shatterscarp is also much larger and more challenging than previous regions like Dawnshore, so it’ll make finding the treasure all the more difficult.

To save you from scouring Shatterscarp for the correct rubble, I scoured Shatterscarp for the correct rubble instead. Thankfully, there are some clues hidden in this treasure map, namely the large bell and the tower, which help narrow the search. And if you’re yet to get this map, you can find it on a skeleton in a tent directly under the ‘sea’ area marker in the Great Sand Sea.

Dead Man's Mail treasure map solution

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

The Dead Man’s Mail treasure is hidden in a small ruin overlooking a Xaurip camp to the north of Shark’s Teeth in northern Shatterscarp, between Tago’s Tower and Ryngrim’s Domain.

To reach this location:

Travel to the Shark’s Teeth party camp Walk up the first ramp heading to the northwest Drop down to the lower platform to your right, where you’ll see a Xaurip camp with wooden barricades (which you’ll need to clear if you haven’t already) Walk towards the large tower to the west between two buildings Just after passing the wooden spike barricades, turn right and climb up the collapsed pillar Walk around the corner to find the locked treasure chest which requires three lockpicks to open

Unlike most treasure maps, the Dead Man’s Mail chest is actually locked. You’ll need three lockpicks to open it, so it’s not the cheapest.

Finding the necromancer’s treasure gives you none other than the Necropants, medium armour that summons a spectre to fight with you and provides +30% resistance to poison accumulation. While this is far from the best armour you can find, it’s perfect for a summoner playstyle. Just remember that these types of items add active abilities, not passive ones, so don’t forget to slot the ability. Otherwise, you might as well be wearing nothing.

While you’re in Shark’s Teeth, it’s worth visiting merchant Ihaka in a cave just west of Tago’s Tower to buy the Robe of the Arcane Cheater treasure map. You can also find one of the Totem of Revelations fragments in Shark’s Teeth, too.