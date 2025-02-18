All Mapping the Living Lands Cartographer locations in Avowed

Once you leave the (relative) safety of Claviger’s Landing in Dawnshore for the first time in Avowed , chances are you’ll meet Sanza, a cartographer whose apprentices have gone missing. It’s ironic that his map-wielding cartographers can't seem to find their way back to him and each one needs your help. This will kickstart the Mapping the Living Lands quest, starting with Dawnshore.

After braving the wilderness myself in search of various totems and treasure maps, I’m not all too surprised that these cartographers have disappeared. In fact, they’ve long since perished; the Living Lands don’t mess around. Nevertheless, you'll still have to find the cartographers to recover their notes.

Where to find Sanza

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Sanza is at his shop, Sanza's Emporium, in Paradis Hightown. If you've collected notes from one of his ill-fated cartographers, your quest log will tell you to go report back to him but won't give you a quest marker telling you where. You can turn in each step of the quest at his shop in the High Market square of Hightown, separate from the rest of the Paradis map.

Mapping the Living Lands: Dawnshore

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

The first cartographer you’ll be able to find is Giermund in Dawnshore. All you’re given is that Giermund was sent to the eastern side of the area near a cave.

Giermund can be found in a small patch of rubble near the stairs to the eastern entrance of Paradis, next to the God’s Gate fast travel beacon. He’s been crushed by a rock but you can at least pick up his map and return it to Sanza. Poor fella!

Mapping the Living Lands: Emerald Stair

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Once you reach Avowed’s second major region, you’ll automatically get the Mapping the Living Lands: Emerald Stair quest, which sends you on the hunt for Fleccia.

Fleccia is located on a ledge overlooking the sea at the southwest edge of the Naku Tedek Grounds. This is best accessed via the nearby camp, which you can fast-travel to, and then head down the hill to the west. Unfortunately, Fleccia has also perished, leaving her map (alongside a potion and ingredient) for you to collect.

Mapping the Living Lands: Shatterscarp

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

Lo and behold, Sanza has a third missing cartographer–Wilfrith–who you can track down in Shatterscarp to recover their map. You can pick up this part of the quest by visiting the bounty board in Thirdborn and picking up “Wilifrith’s Dispatch”. This will give you a clue and instruct you to head back to Sanza once you’ve recovered the map, though it’s possible to complete these steps without the quest.

Wilfrith is found at a small campsite on a rocky outcropping on the southeastern coast of Shatterscarp, past Sailor’s Rest. When looking at the map, it’s actually just above the second ‘T’ in the Shatterscarp map title in the bottom right corner.

It’s fairly easy to reach this location, but if you’re confused, simply walk along the coast from Thirdborn to the east. Eventually you’ll come across Sailor’s Rest, letting you know you’re halfway there. Keep going until you see a small path leading to a rocky pillar, where you’ll find Wilfrith’s corpse and their map.

Mapping the Living Lands: Galawain's Tusks

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft)

You can find Renato in Soreena's Mercy prison just outside Solace Keep where he's being held for grave-robbing. At this point, I think it’s safe to say Sanza is a terrible boss and cartographer, but at long last one of his cartographers is still alive—so far, at least.

Renato is actually the easiest cartographer to find. There's a clue to Renato's location way out in the Ash Forest portion of Galawain's Tusks but it's a real bother to hike all the way out there for the hint and you're likely to stumble into him before you even enter Solace if you've got a habit of poking your nose in places.

Head up to the second floor of the prison and speak with Renato, where his identity as Sanza's employee becomes clear very quickly. You can even get him released from his cell without passing any dialogue checks if you tell the guard "He's learned his lesson. Let him out." and then any of the three explanations after it. Even if you decide to leave Renato to his fate, you can snag his cartography notes and return those to Sanza.