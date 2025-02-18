Practical Pockets treasure map solution in Avowed

As far as Avowed ’s hidden treasures go, the Practical Pockets treasure map is actually pretty simple if you take a second to read the quest description. This snack-loving Ranger stashed their favourite coat in Emerald Stair, though be prepared–it comes with a warning about crumbs and a cheesy stench. Not very pleasant, eh? Unfortunately, Rangers and agile Warriors will love this unique reward so you might just have to hold your nose.

You can buy this treasure map from The Gifted Magpie near the entrance to Fior mes Iverno in Emerald Stair. Remember though, you don’t need the treasure map to claim the booty, so if you’re just here for the loot and not the search, then you can skip this step.

Practical Pockets treasure map solution

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft.)

The Practical Pockets treasure is located in a small hole in the cliff to the northeast of the Ranger Headquarters, marked by bioluminescent mushrooms. The Rolling Crags Beacon at the base of the Ranger’s tower is a convenient starting point.

To reach this location from the Beacon:

Head out into the open fields to the north (shown in the video below) Turn to face the Ranger Headquarters Walk directly to your left, towards the raised area by the cliff surrounded by trees and a small group of glowing mushrooms Drop down into the small gap and claim your treasure

It shouldn’t be all that surprising that a retired Ranger would hide their treasure so close to their old headquarters. However, if you haven’t visited this area before, you wouldn’t be able to tell this tower apart from the many others in Emerald Stair. While you’re in the area, you should also grab the nearby Skaen totem fragments to repair The Schemer’s Offering.



Your reward for completing the Practical Pockets treasure map is none other than the retired Ranger’s smelly coat, known as Hjilde’s Handy Hide. This light armour is perfect for Rangers or even Warriors specialising in dexterity as it provides much-needed protection without sacrificing stamina and essence like heavier armour will.