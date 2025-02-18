Painter’s Regret treasure map solution in Avowed

Emerald Stair’s treasure maps are oddly easier to pin down than those in Avowed ’s starting region of Dawnshore, though its layered and dangerous environment more than makes up for it. The Painter’s Regret treasure map is no different, sending you to a calm, scenic spot outside Fior mes Iverno–right next to a band of Steel Garrote plotting to blow the place up. There’s no time to waste then, at least if you’re hoping to avoid the city’s destruction.

You can pick up the treasure map from the painter’s house, found between the Farmer’s Market and Elia’s Revenant Farm in the southwest of Maxim’s Claim. Though remember, you don’t actually need the map to open the chest. In fact, I bagged the loot hours before coming across the treasure map, which automatically marked the quest as completed.

Painter’s Regret treasure map solution

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft.)

The Painter’s Regret treasure is hidden at the artist’s campsite on a ledge overlooking the river directly to the west of Fior mes Iverno, near the large bridge.

To reach this location:

Travel to the River Fork Beacon just to the west of Fior mes Iverno, taking you to the riverbed Face north and you’ll see a cave in the rocks, with the waterfall on your right Walk towards the waterfall and climb up the rocky ledges to its left Jump across the gaps to reach a small camp with art supplies and the treasure chest

For completing this treasure map, you’ll get the Painter’s Brush trinket, which gives you +5% critical hit chance. Sure, it’s nothing fancy but it is very helpful for builds that take advantage of critical hits–whether you’re a blazingly fast dagger enthusiast or are using other critical hit gear pieces.

Right after taking in the views from the artist’s camp, I recommend heading behind the waterfall to put a stop to the Steel Garrote’s plans. Not only will you be the hero yet again, but you’ll also get more great uniques, like the Death Knight Sabatons. Just be prepared for a fight.