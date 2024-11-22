Anime Reborn codes and how to redeem them

Anime Reborn codes can help you go from zero to hero very quickly. In a game that requires you to grind before you can start unlocking great new warriors to assist in your battles, codes can provide additional tickets, trait crystals, and gems can help progress things along at a steady pace.

There are plenty of readily available codes for Anime Reborn, and if you’re eager to start earning new troops, you’ve got to check them out. Much like other experiences on Roblox in the same vein, the faster you can get your hands on the most powerful troops, the better you’re going to look on the leaderboard. These codes should be enough to get you some good troops, as well as upgrade the units that you’ve already unlocked.

Anime Reborn codes

All active codes in Anime Reborn

!gohun : 1250 Red Tickets, x5 Trait Crystals (level 5+)

: 1250 Red Tickets, x5 Trait Crystals (level 5+) !Update : 1250 Red Tickets, x5 Trait Crystals, 5 Frost Keys (level 5+)

: 1250 Red Tickets, x5 Trait Crystals, 5 Frost Keys (level 5+) 100kLikes : 1000 Gems, x10 Trait Crystals

: 1000 Gems, x10 Trait Crystals 10MVisits : 1000 Gems, x2 Trait Crystals, x5 Potential Keys

: 1000 Gems, x2 Trait Crystals, x5 Potential Keys 1MVisits : 1000 Gems, x2 Potential Keys, x5 Trait Crystals

: 1000 Gems, x2 Potential Keys, x5 Trait Crystals 200kMembers : 500 Gems, x2 Potential Keys, x2 Trait Crystals

: 500 Gems, x2 Potential Keys, x2 Trait Crystals 20Mvisits : 1000 Gems, x5 Trait Crystals, x3 Potential Keys, x3 Frost Keys, x1 Basic Luck Potion

: 1000 Gems, x5 Trait Crystals, x3 Potential Keys, x3 Frost Keys, x1 Basic Luck Potion 2MVisits : 500 Gems, x2 Potential Keys, x2 Trait Crystals

: 500 Gems, x2 Potential Keys, x2 Trait Crystals 50KLikes : 1000 Gems

: 1000 Gems 5mVisits : 500 Gems, x5 Frost Keys, x2 Potential Keys, x2 Trait Crystals

: 500 Gems, x5 Frost Keys, x2 Potential Keys, x2 Trait Crystals Freetickets : 5000 Red Tickets (level 10+)

: 5000 Red Tickets (level 10+) Iboughtbundles!! : 50000 Red Tickets (must have purchased bundles previously)

: 50000 Red Tickets (must have purchased bundles previously) MegaMozKing : 750 Gems, x2 Trait Crystals

: 750 Gems, x2 Trait Crystals MegaZillas : 750 Gems, x2 Trait Crystals

: 750 Gems, x2 Trait Crystals MozKing : 250 Gems, x1 Trait Crystal

: 250 Gems, x1 Trait Crystal Release : 500 Gems, x2 Trait Crystals

: 500 Gems, x2 Trait Crystals SorryForFoodBug! : 100 Meat (level 25+)

: 100 Meat (level 25+) SubtoRlxsage : 250 Gems, x1 Trait Crystal

: 250 Gems, x1 Trait Crystal SubtoZillas : 250 Gems, x1 Trait Crystal

: 250 Gems, x1 Trait Crystal UpdateSoon! : 1000 Gems, x10 Trait Crystals, x5 Frost Keys

: 1000 Gems, x10 Trait Crystals, x5 Frost Keys XMEGACODE: 4000 Gems, x15 Trait Crystals, x10 Frost Keys, x10 Potential Keys, x1 Legends Potion

How to redeem

(Image credit: AnimeReborn, Roblox Corporation)

How to redeem codes in Anime Reborn

Open Anime Reborn in Roblox

Speak to the Luffy/Laughfy NPC in the lobby next to the Adventure Portal

Enter the codes found above

Click Redeem to receive your items

All you’ll need to do to get the rewards you deserve is copy and paste the codes from the list above to add these items to your inventory. If you’re unable to copy and paste them, don’t worry; you can always enter them exactly as shown. You’ll want to make sure you follow punctuation and spelling exactly as it’s listed, otherwise you may not receive your items.

If you try using any of the codes listed and Anime Reborn shows that it is unable to be redeemed, make sure that you spelled everything correctly. Otherwise, the developer may have disabled the codes, as they do rather often without any prior notice.