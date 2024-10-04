Anime Defenders codes and how to redeem them

Anime Defenders codes can make an otherwise grindy game much more manageable, especially if you’ve been striving toward a particular unit. Gems are what you'll use if you want to summon an extra Unit or two for your tower defense army, but they can take a lot of time to earn through standard gameplay.

The developers of Anime Defenders are always happy to hand out codes, especially to players who have been playing for quite some time. Whether this is your first time jumping into Anime Defenders, or you’ve been playing since its launch, there are tons of Units to uncover. These codes we’ve scrounged up for you will make it easier to jump back into the game, especially when there are countless other competing tower defense games on the Roblox marketplace.

Anime Defenders codes

All active codes in Anime Defenders

200kholymoly : 1,000 Gems

: 1,000 Gems thanks400k : 1,000 Gems

: 1,000 Gems apologydefenders : 800 Gems

: 800 Gems divinespirits : 800 Gems

: 800 Gems fivepointfive : 800 Gems

: 800 Gems incredibilli : 800 Gems

: 800 Gems summertime : 800 Gems

: 800 Gems dragonpart1 : 750 Gems

: 750 Gems Athenyxlivex : 750 Gems

: 750 Gems idk : 750 Gems

: 750 Gems Codeis : 650 Gems

: 650 Gems Newrealmx : 650 Gems

: 650 Gems megaupdatex : 600 Gems

: 600 Gems update6 : 600 Gems

: 600 Gems adforever : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems update2 : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems Thanks500k : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems dayum100m : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems MEMBEREREBREWRERES :400 Gems

:400 Gems adontop : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems raidsarecool : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems sorry4delay : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems wsindach4ht : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems tyforfeedback : 100 Gems

: 100 Gems sub2jonaslyz : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems sub2karizmaqt : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems sub2mozking : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems sub2nagblox : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems sub2riktime : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems sub2toadboigaming : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems subcool : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems Fortunetickets : 100 Lucky Tickets

: 100 Lucky Tickets qolupdate: Tokens and Gems

How to redeem

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation, Small World Games)

How to redeem codes in Anime Defenders

Open Anime Defenders in Roblox

Select the three dots icon in the top left of the screen

Select the "Codes" option

Enter one of the codes listed here

Click “Redeem” to receive the items shown

It’s always so satisfying to watch your Gem count rise through the roof, especially when all you need to do is copy and paste these codes into the game to earn them. If you can’t copy them, don’t fret; you can type them in normally too. Just make sure that you’re following the same formatting as shown below, or there’s a chance that they may not work.

While Anime Defenders likes to keep codes active for quite a while, there is a chance that one of these codes may show as “Inactive” after a while. The developers never let players know when a code is going to expire, so keep on trying while these codes are still hot.