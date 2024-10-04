Anime Defenders codes and how to redeem them
Defend these codes with your honor and your life.
Anime Defenders codes can make an otherwise grindy game much more manageable, especially if you’ve been striving toward a particular unit. Gems are what you'll use if you want to summon an extra Unit or two for your tower defense army, but they can take a lot of time to earn through standard gameplay.
The developers of Anime Defenders are always happy to hand out codes, especially to players who have been playing for quite some time. Whether this is your first time jumping into Anime Defenders, or you’ve been playing since its launch, there are tons of Units to uncover. These codes we’ve scrounged up for you will make it easier to jump back into the game, especially when there are countless other competing tower defense games on the Roblox marketplace.
Anime Defenders codes
All active codes in Anime Defenders
- 200kholymoly: 1,000 Gems
- thanks400k: 1,000 Gems
- apologydefenders: 800 Gems
- divinespirits: 800 Gems
- fivepointfive: 800 Gems
- incredibilli: 800 Gems
- summertime: 800 Gems
- dragonpart1: 750 Gems
- Athenyxlivex: 750 Gems
- idk: 750 Gems
- Codeis: 650 Gems
- Newrealmx: 650 Gems
- megaupdatex: 600 Gems
- update6: 600 Gems
- adforever: 500 Gems
- update2: 500 Gems
- Thanks500k: 500 Gems
- dayum100m: 500 Gems
- MEMBEREREBREWRERES:400 Gems
- adontop: 250 Gems
- raidsarecool: 250 Gems
- sorry4delay: 250 Gems
- wsindach4ht: 250 Gems
- tyforfeedback: 100 Gems
- sub2jonaslyz: 50 Gems
- sub2karizmaqt: 50 Gems
- sub2mozking: 50 Gems
- sub2nagblox: 50 Gems
- sub2riktime: 50 Gems
- sub2toadboigaming: 50 Gems
- subcool: 50 Gems
- Fortunetickets: 100 Lucky Tickets
- qolupdate: Tokens and Gems
How to redeem
How to redeem codes in Anime Defenders
- Open Anime Defenders in Roblox
- Select the three dots icon in the top left of the screen
- Select the "Codes" option
- Enter one of the codes listed here
- Click “Redeem” to receive the items shown
It’s always so satisfying to watch your Gem count rise through the roof, especially when all you need to do is copy and paste these codes into the game to earn them. If you can’t copy them, don’t fret; you can type them in normally too. Just make sure that you’re following the same formatting as shown below, or there’s a chance that they may not work.
While Anime Defenders likes to keep codes active for quite a while, there is a chance that one of these codes may show as “Inactive” after a while. The developers never let players know when a code is going to expire, so keep on trying while these codes are still hot.
