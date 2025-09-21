Thumper, one of the best rhythm games we've ever played, has a follow-up and you can try the demo immediately

THRASHER 2D Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Released last year for VR platforms, rhythm game Thrasher will soon be playable on non-VR setups in a version that'll release on Steam later this year. It's by duo studio Puddle, half of which is Brian Gibson—the composer and artist on 2016 game Thumper, which PC Gamer called "one of the best rhythm games ever made."

Thus, you might understand why we're very interested in Thrasher and its just-released demo.

It's a demo that delivers. Thrasher is a kinetic, engaging little rhythm game that boasts some excellent audio and visual design. It's a pretty classic score-chasing, time attack game where you're always trying to make more and more skillful moves with your "magnificent space eel" in order to hit circling motions and rack up a higher combo.

The visuals are excellent in that nearly-off-putting, psychedelic way I want from this kind of game. There's a glowing space eel that evolves to get ever-larger as it flies across bizarre and sometimes mesmerizing landscapes. There's a huge baby with glowing eyes, which is a bit upsetting, but hey, look at that glowing eel.

The music is, of course, great at inducing that flow state you want from a good rhythm game.

You can find Thrasher and its demo on Steam.

