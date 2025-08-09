Portal sicko beats the game with 'switched' wall textures so no surface is where it's meant to be, creating a whole new puzzling challenge in the process

Portal is not only one of the most mechanically inventive puzzle games ever made, but it's also one of the most elegantly crafted. Each of its Euclid-defying conundrums was built with surgical precision by Valve's mega-brain designers, created to slowly and specifically introduce you to the power of thinking with Portals.
Central to this is where you can place portals throughout the game. Portals can only be opened on each test chamber's white concrete walls, with black metallic surfaces denying your dynamic apertures in a fizzle of sparks.
These limitations are at the heart of Portal's puzzling brilliance. But what would happen if you tried to play the game with all those surfaces switched? Such a harebrained scheme was recently hatched by Youtuber Marblr, who modded Portal to swap all the game's wall textures around. Concrete becomes metal. Metal becomes concrete. "With the entire game remade using inverted textures, there's an obvious question: is it possible to beat the game like this"? Marblr ponders.
To this premise, Marblr added a few extra rules and caveats. Although most of the playable surface areas in test-chambers are swapped, there are a couple of exceptions. For example, the metal surfaces beneath pools of black goo remain in situ. Since falling into the goo kills Chell instantly anyway, there was no practical reason to swap them.
In addition, concrete walls with fixed portal frames are also left in place, as changing these would break the relevant puzzle chambers outright. Finally, given the high likelihood of this switch breaking Portal's puzzle logic anyway, Marblr announces that "Any glitch or exploit is on the table as long as we stay inside the confines of each map."
The results, as Marblr discovers, are surprising. "Some chambers were completely trivialized by the texture swap, making them even easier than the original. Other chambers did not fare so well and became borderline impossible to solve," he explains.
The opening stretch of texture-flipped Portal demonstrates this vividly. The modded version plays relatively normally until Marblr picks up the first Portal gun—which only fires one type of Portal. In the original game, the next few chambers comprise entirely of concrete walls, so in flipped version they're all metal, meaning there's nowhere for Marblr to place portals.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Consequently, Marblr resorts to speedrunning tricks like "accelerated jumping" (jumping repeatedly to increase player speed and cross gaps) and "prop-climbing" (jumping repeatedly on a holdable object like a radio or a cube to climb up a wall) to progress. Yet once metal walls are introduced in chamber six, Marblr is suddenly able to skip entire puzzles. Since the walls at the end of the chamber are now concrete, he can just portal straight over to the elevator.
What's fascinating about the texture flip is that it does, in essence, create a whole new puzzle game out of Portal. One that is far less balanced and requires detailed knowledge of Portal tricks and exploits, admittedly. But when you've played Portal as often as I have, this nonetheless has a certain appeal.
Marblr's video is well worth watching in its entirety. But if you want to give flipped Portal a go yourself, Marblr's modded version of the game is available over on ModDB. Obviously, don't watch the video before playing if you want to solve the flipped puzzles yourself, though given the extreme nature of some of the solutions, you will probably find yourself consulting it regardless.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.