'A classic fake reflection where it's just the same room under a glass floor': I no longer trust my senses after reading this gamedev thread breaking down cost-effective graphical sorcery

If you've ever trundled around on the back of a Warthog in the original Halo, you'll remember the way its tires seemed to melt into noisy blur as they got going. Turns out, there's no actual blur effect being applied—the game just swaps out a normal tire texture with one that looks hazy whenever the tires are spinning fast. It's economical, but effective.

That's the running theme with a thread game developer and designer on Weird West Joe Wintergreen started on Bluesky last Friday, which goes into some "cool cheap effects." The first is a ceiling fan shadow from Epic's VR shooter Robo Recall which isn't actually a shadow at all "or even a light function or even a decal," but its own "rotating translucent mesh."

He goes into all sorts of effects in the thread, like a "classic fake reflection" from Half-Life: Blue Shift "where it's just the same room under a glass floor," inverted to give the appearance of a sleek, reflective floor. Wintergreen notes, "Lots of old games did this, but [Unreal Engine 1] games didn't! Deus Ex had real reflections."

My favorite example Wintergreen showed off was from the Unreal Engine 4 mobile tech demo, where a swimming pool appears to distort the viewer's perspective as if underwater when submerged. But as he points out, "It's actually offsetting the actual verts down there in the shader. The underwater concrete is just literally wobbling."

The technical payoff of this stuff is a bit over my head as I don't make the games, I just play 'em, but it's still fascinating to see how an utterly convincing scene falls apart when viewed at just the right angle. Games only need to account for what the player can see, which is why Cyberpunk 2077 in third person has so many bizarre animation aberrations and why Banjo-Kazooie in ultra widescreen just looks wrong.