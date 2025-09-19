FF14 is getting a baby Seikret minion as part of its Monster Hunter Wilds collab, and I will fistfight Arkveld alone for it
Look at this guy.
I'm not going to try convincing you to play through ~500 hours of Final Fantasy 14 for a Monster Hunter Wilds event. It's easily one of my favorite games, but if you're not into the story as it stands, then the MMORPG isn't worth it. I will, however, show you this freakishly adorable baby Seikret minion revealed with the collab rewards and walk away. Whatever happens after is not my business.
The baby Seikret (along with a Vigorwasp minion) is headed to the MMORPG in October when FF14 kicks off its collaboration with Monster Hunter Wilds. I know some of you are disappointed it's not a Palico, and I get it; they're cute. But we already got one when Rathalos landed in Stormblood's crossover with Monster Hunter: World, and you can still unlock the Palico (or Poogie) to this day.
Anyway, look at this guy. An absolutely useless, flightless little chunk of a bird with not a thought behind those eyes. I'll fight Arkveld all by myself to get one.
The latest update to FF14's Monster Hunter Wilds crossover site detailed a few other rewards, too, along with more on Arkveld's trial, The Windward Wilds. You'll need to reach item level 725 to square up with the wyvern in its normal encounter, and, just like Rathalos, the White Wraith will scale up the difficulty in The Windward Wilds (Extreme). That one also raises the item level requirement to 740.
For those playing catch-up, you'll need to gear up in more than just main story job gear to hit the 725 requirement, but collecting tomestone pieces shouldn't add much time to the grind. Hitting item level 740 requires a few more current pieces, but crafted gear makes for an easy shortcut if you're in a pinch with gil to burn.
And for reference, here are the other Wilds-themed FF14 rewards:
- Gear styled after the Hope set
- Arkveld weapons
- Seikret mount
- Several housing items
Apparently, that's not all there is to it, though I'm guessing Square's "and more" tease means a full gallery of weapons plus the usual extras, like orchestrion rolls for player estates.
That's fine, though. We could leave it at that, and I'm satisfied as long as I get a baby Seikret. You got the Poogie by completing The Great Hunt (Extreme) once with an RNG blessing, or five times if you had to grind for Ratholas' scales. I'm the loser always trading 99 tokens for a reward anyway, so I'll see y'all in party finder if that's the case for this little guy.
