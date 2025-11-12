A multiplayer wuxia RPG releasing this week has a whopping 10 million pre-registrations, and it might just fill that hole in your heart where a new MMO ought to be

It’s been too long since I’ve felt the rush of excitement that comes with a new MMO launch. Millions piling into woefully unprepared servers, trying and failing to get my bearings in a sea of usernames, and the rare joy of playing an online RPG before the community has figured out the tier list placement of every last pixel. Where Winds Meet is not quite an MMO, but it has a lot of the associated hallmarks—guilds, dungeons, raids, PvP, and a huge audience waiting to get in.

As the game’s official X account announced Monday, that audience has brought the game to a soaring high of 10 million pre-registrations before the game’s launch on, Nov. 13. While there’s a big singleplayer component to the wuxia RPG, it can also be played in four-player co-op as well as in "a shared, evolving world with thousands of fellow adventurers," according to the Steam page.

🔥🎉 10 MILLION pre-registrations—a milestone worthy of celebration.Tell us what are you looking forward to the most in #WhereWindsMeet in the comments and we'll be giving away 10 [White-browed Goose] mounts!​#WhereWindsMeet pic.twitter.com/mITsPBdwo5November 10, 2025

When PC Gamer contributing writer Tyler Colp gave the game a shot, he described it as a "soulslike MMO that plays like Genshin Impact with way better combat." Instead of a starry-eyed anime wizard, though, you play as a sword master in tenth-century China; and if swords sound boring, you can always go for fans, a bow, or an umbrella, as Tyler did in his impressions.

It’s worth noting that the game is published by NetEase, which spent the last couple weeks slashing several of its overseas developers, two of which were working on MMOs, to ribbons as part of a larger string of studio closures. Here’s hoping Everstone Studios, set to debut with Where Winds Meet, does not encounter similar trouble.

If you’re keen to join the 10 million players waiting to give Where Winds Meet a shot, the game is available to wishlist on Steam.