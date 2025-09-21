Goofy open world sim Wobbly Life launches into space for its 1.0 update, adding rescue missions, asteroid mining, and the chance to be a space detective

I first encountered Wobbly Life a few months ago when searching for new games to play with my kid. It's a physics-powered open-world sim that roughly resembles a child-friendly Grand Theft Auto, a big colourful playground with activities that include races, delivering pizzas, and taking on taxi fares. My quickfire take is that it isn't as good as Human Fall Flat, but better than Totally Reliable Delivery Service and way less cursed than Roblox.

At least, those were my thoughts before the 1.0 update, which expands Wobbly Life quite a bit. The launch version basically adds a second open world to the game, if you can consider outer flipping space a world, that is.

Wobbly Life's cosmic expanse adds a host of celestial bodies and manmade structures for you to explore, from moons to hop around on to an elaborate station built into the side of an asteroid. These locations also afford new opportunities to earn cash. You can join the Asteroid Defence Unit and help shoot down pesky space rocks, delve into larger moonlets and mine them for minerals, or search for stranded interplanetary craft with the space rescue job.

Alongside these repeatable jobs are more bespoke missions, such as being a space detective or learning some light terraforming by taking Professor Peats' gardening classes. If you want something more adventurous, you can also assist the space museum's robotic Collector retrieve rare artifacts from the void.

While most of the additions are predictably space-themed, the update does throw in some broader improvements too. Players can now sell houses at the same time as buying a new one, whereas before you had to sell your old house first, then purchase the new one separately. The patch also brings numerous technical improvements, such as better loading times, performance optimisations, and reduced latency in multiplayer.

The 1.0 update seems to have gone down well with players, though it's a little hard to tell since Wobbly Life already had an overwhelmingly positive rating on Steam. If you fancy checking it out yourself, Wobbly Life is currently on a 20% launch discount, letting you grab it at a slightly cheaper $20 (£16).