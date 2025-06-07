Isometric stealth game Eriksholm continues to look gorgeous in a new video

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream Developer Presentation - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Stealth games are having a moment the past few years, and we're here for it, and so are developers River End Games, who've poured what is clearly a lot of heart into upcoming isometric, narrative-driven stealth-puzzle game Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream.

The latest trailer, unveiled during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025, gives a new look into the world and the feature beforehand lets River End give some of their development philosophy.

Eriksholm takes place in a fantasy vision of the early 1900s where a pair of siblings in trouble with the authorities get drawn into a deeper conspiracy. The city itself, inspired by Nordic cities of the time period, is as much a character as the people in it as you'll have to learn its layout and navigate its streets to find your missing brother.

We first saw Eriksholm during last December's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, where its clear aesthetics and prestige-television cutscenes grabbed our attention, but this new trailer gives a much deeper look into what kind of world we're going to jump into when it releases on July 15.

Players will swap between three playable characters to solve situations and puzzles using each of their characters' unique skills. The levels are interspersed with richly lit and beautifully animated cutscenes to help move the story forward.

"We playtested the game a lot, and what people usually say is that it feels like I'm playing a movie, but in a great way," said River End Games Anders Hejdenberg in the Future Games Show segment. "I'm really excited for players to just discover this world."

You can find Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream on Steam. It'll also release on the Epic Games Store.