If you don't already own XCOM 2 or Midnight Suns for some reason, they're part of a big Firaxis Steam sale right now along with a bunch of other strategy greats
These will look nice in my backlog.
It's our duty to tell you every time XCOM 2 goes on sale and it's happened again. This time, the discount's part of a Firaxis sale on Steam that ends at 10 am on November 17, although XCOM 2's 95% off discount will end 41 hours from now, so get in quick. After that, it'll be a still-quite-reasonable 80% off.
You can also get Marvel's Midnight Suns for 85% off and finally understand why it was our runner-up for Game of the Year in 2022. (The answer is: because it was ace, and anyone who complained about how it lets you spend hours hanging out and becoming best buds with Wolverine and Magik is a goose.)
Civilization 7 is currently 35% off if you want to dive into the latest in the series, and once you do you can grab the Tides of Power Collection DLC, which is available for free until January 5. Though Civilization 6 is 90% off if you haven't tried the previous entry, and I still have a lot of add-ons for Civ 5 to collect. Oh look, Brave New World is 75% off.
If you want to go back even further, Civ 4's Complete Edition is 80% off, and ye olde Sid Meier games are being discounted too. If for some reason you haven't played it yet, Sid Meier's Pirates! is 75% off, and so are the two Sid Meier's Ace Patrol games. When the Firaxis sale ends on November 17 we'll have one whole month to give our wallets a breather before the Steam Winter Sale, so get yourself mentally ready for that.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
