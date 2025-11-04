If you don't already own XCOM 2 or Midnight Suns for some reason, they're part of a big Firaxis Steam sale right now along with a bunch of other strategy greats

These will look nice in my backlog.

It's our duty to tell you every time XCOM 2 goes on sale and it's happened again. This time, the discount's part of a Firaxis sale on Steam that ends at 10 am on November 17, although XCOM 2's 95% off discount will end 41 hours from now, so get in quick. After that, it'll be a still-quite-reasonable 80% off.

You can also get Marvel's Midnight Suns for 85% off and finally understand why it was our runner-up for Game of the Year in 2022. (The answer is: because it was ace, and anyone who complained about how it lets you spend hours hanging out and becoming best buds with Wolverine and Magik is a goose.)

