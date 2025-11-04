It's our duty to tell you every time XCOM 2 goes on sale and it's happened again. This time, the discount's part of a Firaxis sale on Steam that ends at 10 am on November 17, although XCOM 2's 95% off discount will end 41 hours from now, so get in quick. After that, it'll be a still-quite-reasonable 80% off.

You can also get Marvel's Midnight Suns for 85% off and finally understand why it was our runner-up for Game of the Year in 2022. (The answer is: because it was ace, and anyone who complained about how it lets you spend hours hanging out and becoming best buds with Wolverine and Magik is a goose.)

Civilization 7 is currently 35% off if you want to dive into the latest in the series, and once you do you can grab the Tides of Power Collection DLC, which is available for free until January 5. Though Civilization 6 is 90% off if you haven't tried the previous entry, and I still have a lot of add-ons for Civ 5 to collect. Oh look, Brave New World is 75% off.

If you want to go back even further, Civ 4's Complete Edition is 80% off, and ye olde Sid Meier games are being discounted too. If for some reason you haven't played it yet, Sid Meier's Pirates! is 75% off, and so are the two Sid Meier's Ace Patrol games. When the Firaxis sale ends on November 17 we'll have one whole month to give our wallets a breather before the Steam Winter Sale, so get yourself mentally ready for that.