The Mailroom is a scarier version of Papers, Please, set in the Devil's corporate office that's full of frogs and toilet paper

Working for the Devil isn't as bad as it may sound. You've got your own workspace, a helpful yet somewhat terrifying assistant, and as much toilet paper as you could ever want. All you have to do is sort through the mail, sending letters to the right floor and burning all the junk. This is what fills your average run in the new Papers, Please-like horror game The Mailroom.

There's only a demo available to play right now, but even after just spending a day under the iron fist of Modesto Inc, I got a pretty good idea of what the full game will look like, and I'm intrigued.

(Image credit: Crowfriend)

After clocking in, you're brought to your standing desk, where you find the pipes leading to Floors 1 and 2, where HR and Contacts are located. You also get some capsules which you can fill with letters or frogs (I'll explain that bit later) and a pile of letters that your helpful and slightly creepy assistant brings you.

Your job is to figure out which letters are real and which aren't. There's a checklist you can refer to that helps narrow it down. Is the letter addressed to a real person or department? Is the information correct? And is it an ad? If so, hurl it into the flames.

As far as I can tell, there's no penalty for getting it wrong, which is surprisingly nice for the Devil, but I only got four wrong after my frog mishap. At one point, the Devil asks you to send a frog to Floor 2, which is all well and good, until you mess up the order and waste a perfectly good frog.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Crowfriend) (Image credit: Crowfriend) (Image credit: Crowfriend) (Image credit: Crowfriend)

I got confused and, in my haze, I sent a frog to Floor 1, then a frog that wasn't in a container to Floor 2, and then a frog in a container to Floor 2, the correct choice. And all I got was a strongly worded letter from my superiors warning not to mess up my frogs again.

The demo may end after the first day on the job, but if you check out The Mailroom's Steam page, then you can see some hints for what's in store for the full game. Apparently, while sorting through the mail, you'll also be able to explore more of the office building, slowly discovering what the hell is actually going on at Modesto Inc. During my workday, I encountered a mysterious locked door, so there's clearly more for players to discover here.

This all does sound very intriguing, but I'm honestly just really excited to sort through more mail and send frogs up to Floor 2. I think I'm starting to actually get the hang of it.