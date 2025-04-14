Marvel Rivals players have a new conspiracy theory: Magik and Psylocke's X-suits make their butts bigger

There's been a ton of updates for Marvel Rivals Season 2. Emma Frost is the new Vanguard, there are new team-up abilities, and there's a new experimental feature to help ease performance issues. But it seems like there are more enhancements going around, as players have now fixated on Magik and Psylocke's new costumes, which have changed their character models slightly.

"Am I going crazy or did NetEase have the X-suit skins make their assets even bigger?" one player asked. The costumes may be comic-book accurate, but it really does look like the devs have taken some artistic liberties when it comes to the design of the character model. Not only do Psylocke and Magik look different in the X-suit than they do in other costumes, but their model now looks slightly ridiculous.

"Magik got caked up, ain't no way her default ass is that huge," another player says. "Leaving this here and resting my case. Y'all can stop trying to gaslight me now." Meanwhile, other players are just sending out jokes about how funny this change is—the one comparing them to SpongeBob made me laugh, but it's actually surprisingly accurate.

While I think these allegations definitely have a point, this witch hunt could've also been triggered by a recent discovery in Marvel Rivals. Some players recently noticed that most of the men in Marvel Rivals had their assets updated to make them slightly bigger. It's only a small change, but eagle-eyed fans managed to spot it within a couple of days of the new season launching.

But all jokes aside, there's been a ton of gooner updates to Marvel Rivals recently. It's always been on the cusp of what's appropriate for a game which is rated 12 and over, but with these new updates to character models and the addition of Emma Frost, I'd be remiss if I didn't even question whether the rating needs another pass. There's harmless funny butt upgrades, and then there's Emma Frost running around in the skimpiest comicbook-accurate costume the devs could find—it's weird.