Overwatch 2 remembers it can collab with videogames outside the Blizzard catalogue, bringing Street Fighter 6 to the battlefield

Overwatch 2 has been on a roll when it comes to all the collaborations that it's had over the last couple of years. What started as an uncommon occurrence has quickly escalated into a frequent event, with the latest crossover bringing Street Fighter 6 into the mix.

Earlier today, Overwatch 2 announced that several of its own heroes will be getting Street Fighter 6-themed skins. There's Juno as Chun Li, Zenyatta as Dhalsim, Soldier: 76 as Guile, Winston as Blanka, Hanzo as Ryu, Kiriko as Juri, Widowmaker as Cammy, and Sigma as M.Bison.

Here comes a new challenger! 🕹️💪Dominate the battlefield as your favorite fighters when Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 arrives on May 20 💥 pic.twitter.com/hQDBxLMroZMay 9, 2025

The collab trailer shows off each one of these skins as all the characters involved fight one another, giving hints to how their abilities may be tweaked in-game to match the character. At one point, Hanzo shouts "Hadoken!" while firing off the iconic move. I'm guessing he may call this out when he ults in-game, and his Dragonstrike will also be changed to fit the vibe.

Overwatch 2 collabs have been getting better as time goes on, with more than just new skins introduced. Increasingly detailed sound and particle effects have been added to elevate the crossover. Like the wind rushing by Orisa when she emotes with her Avatar: The Last Airbender Appa skin, or the Firenation theme tune playing when Genji ults with his Zuko skin equipped. My guess is that we'll also get some similarly-cool effects this time around, too.

There have been a couple of weird collabs, too, though. The main one that springs to mind is an odd Porsche collab that happened a year ago. It only involved D.Va and Pharah but the skins still looked rather odd.

While it may be a pretty stacked collab, there are still some players who are upset that their favourite heroes didn't make the cut. Doomfist, Sojourn, and Tracer are names I've seen thrown around that players think would work well with the SF6 roster. While I love to see Juno and Soldier 76 involved, I have to admit that Doomfist would've been a really great fit for this—he already punches people, c'mon. But who am I to complain when we just got a Juno x Chun Li skin? I'm just counting my blessings.