Fallout's origin can be traced back to a pizza party Tim Cain threw
But were there anchovies?
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
In the mid-1990s Interplay Entertainment acquired the Dungeons & Dragons licence, and would go on to publish Baldur's Gate, Planescape: Torment, and Icewind Dale. The team working on a little post-apocalyptic RPG that would eventually be called Fallout was largely left to its own devices in the shadow of those projects, which turned out to be for the best.
Why did this group come together in the first place? Because Fallout's co-creator Tim Cain lured them in with a pizza party.
Talking to Game Informer for an oral history of Fallout, Tim Cain related the story. His actual job was to program the installers for games, but he'd made a sprite engine in his spare time. He wasn't allowed to approach people assigned to existing projects with it, however. "So, what I did was I reserved a conference room for 6 p.m.," Cain explained, "which was when everybody was supposed to go home, and then I sent emails saying, 'I'll be in that conference room with pizza if you want to come and talk to me about games we could make with this sprite-based isometric engine.'
"I really thought that tons of people were going to show up, but I think it was about eight people showed up. And I didn't realize at the time, but I was self-selecting for go-getters, and Leonard [Boyarsky, Fallout's art director] was somebody who came."
Since there were so many fantasy RPGs in the works at Interplay and elsewhere at the time, they decided to make a science-fiction game instead. At first, the idea was to make a sequel to Wasteland, which Interplay had developed though it was published by Electronic Arts. Cain downplays the influence Wasteland had on Fallout, however.
"Wasteland," he said, "which Interplay had made before but didn’t own the rights to it, didn't factor huge into that. People talk about how much it's got an influence. Some of the people on the team really liked Wasteland, and everybody looked at it, but we wanted to do our own thing."
Brian Fargo was one of those people who really liked Wasteland, having been director on Wasteland before serving as executive producer on Fallout. "When we kicked off any titles at Interplay," Fargo said, "we would do what's called a vision document, which was, 'Okay, what are the tenets of this product?' I remember there was a lot of back and forth, and you know, what were the aspects of Wasteland? Because it started off as a sequel to Wasteland, and then we ended up having to pivot because EA said, 'No, not going to happen.' We were being hopeful for a while, but ironically, that pivot ended up being wonderful because we ended up with Fallout, which obviously ended up being a good thing."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Fallout season 2: All the episode reviews and recaps
How to play New Vegas: How to get the old clanker of an RPG running on your 2025 machine
New Vegas console commands: How to use cheats in New Vegas, just in case
Best New Vegas mods: If you've had enough of vanilla, soup up the strip with these
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.