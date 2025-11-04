The Avatar Awakens in Magic | Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ Debut - YouTube Watch On

Princess Azula is introduced in a flashback in which she's watching her brother receive his disfiguring scar while pumping her first in the air with glee. But even more tellingly, when her brother and uncle are torn between turning for help to the Earth people who might kill them, or the Fire people who might turn them over to Azula, they immediately settle on the Earth people. Her enemies fear her, but her family fear her more, which makes her a perfect fit for a Magic card with an unpredictable effect.

Azula appears in Magic: The Gathering's Avatar: The Last Airbender set on one of its source material cards. Each of these 61 cards reprints a classic Magic card while depicting a scene from a different episode of the show. In this case, that's season three's episode The Beach.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

This card, Azula, Flame of Ember Island, is a reskin of Diaochan, Artful Beauty, a card originally from the Portal Three Kingdoms set. That set's a rare one, released in Asia, but only available in English in Australia and New Zealand. It's a thematic card to build a deck around, especially a Commander deck—Diaochan, Artful Beauty was even reprinted in Commander's Arsenal back in 2012.

This set's headliner card is a borderless raised foil version of Avatar Aang that's illustrated by series co-creator Bryan Konietzko. The set also includes battle pose cards inspired by the four benders shown in the opening credits, and scene cards that combine to recreate the climax of each of the show's three seasons. My favorite thing about the set though is Sokka's Haiku, a card whose text has the structure of a haiku:

Counter target spell.

Draw a card, then mill three cards.

Untap target land.

Now that's poetry. Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender will be available in Arena from November 18, and on tabletops from November 21.