Fortnite has quickly pulled its latest accolades trailer after letting a saucy foreplay reference slip through the cracks

Less than an hour ago I lived in a world where I did not know what frotting was. It was not too long ago that Epic was also living in that same world, if its most recently pulled trailer is any indication.

As reported by TheGamer, the developer has pulled an accolades trailer for Fortnite Chapter 7 after fans pointed out that one unassuming word had slipped through the rest of its attempt to be edgy with censored quotes pulled from social media. It featured fake joke quotes like "**** the Dark Voyager" from "the bus driver" (understandable, since the Dark Voyager attacked and was presumed to have killed the bus driver at the beginning of the chapter) and less fake quotes such as "Like a ******* fever dream" from X account FN Posting.

FORTNITE DELETED THE AD 💀 pic.twitter.com/l7PchA10kODecember 21, 2025

Then, the post in question. Its message in keeping with the trailers tone: "The best ******* game ever man". Its issue, however, lies within the one saying it: Jonesy Frotting over on X.

If like me you were equally uncultured in what frotting is, here we go. It's essentially the sexual act of rubbing two penises together—a step up from over-the-clothes dry humping, if you will. It's one of those things I'd expect not to be familiar with if you're lacking the appendage in question, but Google tells me it's rather popular.

"Someone read that, then someone was sent it, then someone edited it, someone approved it, and then someone posted it," a Reddit user commented on the situation. "There was probably more people than that involved and no one caught this. Unless, unlikely, it was one person the whole way." Another user replied: "Very funny to me that the entire Epic Games team doesn't know what frotting is."

The account in question briefly waded in over on X too, asking "am I genuinely gonna be the reason why someone's gonna be losing their job today" following the trailer's deletion.

If I was the poor intern/social media manager/Epic employee in question here, I would be absolutely mortified by this entire situation. But I'm not, so forgive me for saying it's kind of funny. Listen, it's the last working week for much of the corporate world and December is a real burnout of a month for many of us—I am not in the slightest bit surprised that a not-quite-mainstream sexual act has slipped through some censorship cracks at the company.

Whether the trailer will come back sans-frotting is yet to be seen, but in the grand scheme of things it feels like an incredibly minor cock-up on Epic's part. Pardon the pun.