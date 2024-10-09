Infinity Nikki codes and how to redeem them
Here are all the Infinity Nikki codes you can redeem during its closed beta test.
Infinity Nikki is about to be the newest gacha game on the block, which means you're going to want some Infinity Nikki codes to redeem. As with other similar games, Infold Games will occasionally distribute redeemable codes for players to use in game in exchange for rewards. Since Nikki is still going through closed beta tests, we don't know how often Infold is planning to hand out codes or how long they'll typically be active.
Like other gacha games, Infinity Nikki codes will reward players with different kinds of in-game currency and resources. They may be crystals for the Resonance gacha pulls, bling for spending at merchants, or crafting materials like Thread of Purity.
All active Infinity Nikki codes for the closed beta
- NIKKI20241022: 5 Revelation Crystal, 20 Thread of Purity, 10k Bling
So far, there is only one Infinity Nikki code active during the reunion playtest running during October. Infold Games didn't specifically give an expiration date, but the "1022" at the end suggests it expires when the closed beta ends on October 22. The Revelation Crystals included with this code can be used for the Butterfly Dream resonance that's available for a limited time.
It's important to know that closed beta progress will not carry over to the full launch of the game. "All data and progress will be wiped once the beta has ended," Infold Games has confirmed. That means you can redeem this code and use the crystals on Butterfly Dream pulls, but nothing you earn during this test is for keeps. Sorry!
How to redeem codes in Infinity Nikki
To redeem a code in Infinity Nikki:
- Press Esc to open your Pear-Pal menu
- Click the cog wheel at the bottom to open the settings menu
- Click the "Other" section
- Next to "Redeem code" click on "Apply"
- Enter a valid code in the text box
- Press "Apply" again to redeem the code and receive your rewards
After entering a code, you should see your rewards immediately pop up on screen to verify that they worked.
