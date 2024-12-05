How to craft the Wishful Aurosa outfit in Infinity Nikki

The Wishful Aurosa outfit is the first (and currently only) Miracle Outfit you can obtain in Infinity Nikki. It's a gorgeous five-star crafted outfit, and with its high rating comes some pretty hefty material requirements in order to virtually stitch every garment.

You'll slowly unlock inspiration for each piece as you progress through the main story—with the sketches then being unlockable in the Heart of Infinity—but if you're anything like me you'll want to get a bit of a head start on the materials grind.

It's going to take a little bit of planning in order to manage your Vital Energy for things like the Bedrock Crystals, and potentially some extra money if you're constantly spending it over at the Surprise-o-Matic, as well as diving into a whole bunch of styling battles against Miraland's numerous factions in order to face their bosses and obtain the rewards.

You'll also need to make sure you've nabbed the first "Ability Enhanced" node from both the animal grooming and gathering tracks in the Heart of Infinity. You'll need 1,000 animal grooming insight and 1,000 gathering insight. You'll collect one insight for every related activity you perform, or you can speed things up a little by spending Vital Energy in the Realm of Nourishment. This is to unlock the chance to gather essence every time you collect an item, which you'll need to craft a few of the WIshful Aurosa pieces.

If you're stuck on trying to find a particular material, you can always open up the map and click on the book icon in the bottom left corner to open up the Collections screen. You'll need to have already previously obtained the item once to see it here, but once you do you can track where to find more.

I've listed each item individually below, in the order you get them, as well as a compiled shopping list of everything you need categorised based on the obtainment method. Don't forget to double these numbers if you're wanting to craft a duplicate set for that sweet palette-swapped version found in Clothing Evolution.

All materials required by outfit piece

Vibrant Goldvines (hair)

Glimmering Scale x 1 ( Reward from defeating the Sovereign of Cool)

Bedrock Crystal: Command x 10

Starlit Plum Essence x 3

Foodie Bee x 3

Floof Yarn x 3

Thread of Purity x 200

Bling x 16000

Golden Butterfly (earrings)

Bedrock Crystal: Command x 10

Whisker Fish (5.0kg) x 1

Sizzpollen Essence x 3

Bunny Fluff Essence x 3

Thread of Purity x 80

Bling x 6250

Golden Diadem (headpiece)

Golden Dew x 1 ( Reward from defeating the Sovereign of Elegant)

Bedrock Crystal: Command x 10

Beretsant Feather x 5

Windbloom x 8

Pearl Wings x 10

Thread of Purity x 80

Bling x 6250

Goldbud Promise (necklace)

Scarf Worm x 5

Wisteriasol x 10

Suspenders Fluff x 8

Bedrock Crystal: Command x 10

Thread of Purity x 60

Bling x 4000

Aurosa Traces (stockings)

Vine of Dream x 1 ( Reward from defeating the Sovereign of Sexy)

Kerchief Fish x 5.0kg

Bedrock Crystal: Command x 10

Handkerfin x 5.0kg

Cushion Fluff x 3

Thread of Purity x 96

Bling x 7500

Goldleaf Ascent (shoes)

Maskwing x 2

Palettetail (3.0kg) x 1

Bedrock Crystal: Command x 10

Mani Beetle x 5

Thread of Purity x 96

Bling x 6400

Radiant Blossom (gloves)

Bedrock Crystal: Command x 10

Wreath Fluff x 3

Hooded Feather x 3

Cushion Fluff x 3

Thread of Purity x 100

Bling x 8000

Aurosa Bloom (dress)

Golden Fruit x 1 ( Reward from defeating the Sovereign of Fresh)

Sol Fruit x 10

Glimmergrass x 10

Bedrock Crystal: Command x 10

Aurosa in Bloom x 1 (Reward from Chapter 8 of the main story questline)

Lampbloom x 10

Thread of Purity x 320

Bling x 25600

Every material for Wishful Aurosa by obtainment method

Main Quest rewards

Aurosa in Bloom x 1

Styling Factions battle rewards

Glimmering Scale x 1

Golden Dew x 1

Vine of Dream x 1

Golden Fruit x 1

Gathering

Sol Fruit x 10

Wisteriasol x 10

Glimmergrass x 10

Windbloom x 8

Lampbloom x 10

Starlit Plum Essence x 3

Sizzpollen Essence x 3

Bug catching

Foodie Bee x 3

Scarf Worm x 5

Maskwing x 2

Mani Beetle x 5

Pearl Wings x 10

Fishing

Kerchief Fish x 5.0kg

Palettetail x 3.0kg

Whisker Fish x 5.0kg

Handkerfin x 5.0kg

Animal grooming

Floof Yarn x 3

Suspenders Fluff x 8

Wreath Fluff x 3

Beretsant Feather x 5

Hooded Feather x 3

Cushion Fluff x 6

Bunny Fluff Essence x 3

Realm of The Dark

Bedrock Crystal: Command x 80 (Phantom Trial: Bouldy (Command))

Realm of Escalation or overworld exploration: