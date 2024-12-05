The current and future Resonance banners in Infinity Nikki

Looking for more clothes to build out your virtual wardrobe in Infinity Nikki? There are a handful of pieces you can craft and buy with bling around Miraland, but the most premium clothes will come from pulling on the Resonance banners.

If you've played a gacha before you'll be familiar with the concept. Just think clothes instead of characters or weapons. But if Infinity Nikki is your first rodeo, here's a brief rundown on Resonance: You can spend currency to pull on a variety of banners in order to draw a random 3-star, 4-star or 5-star item of clothing from a select pool. Every 10 pulls (whether using 1200 Diamond or 10 Crystals) guarantees one 4-star or higher item, with the rest left up to the RNG gods.

There'll always be the permanent banner Distant Sea, which uses Resonite Crystals, whereas time-limited banners that use Revelation Crystals will only stick around for around two weeks until it gets swapped out for a new one, each time introducing a new closet of clothing to roll for. It's a classic FOMO tactic, one which annoyingly works on me, so I always like to know which banners are currently running or are upcoming so I can plan my Diamond and Crystal saving (or spending) accordingly.

If you're in the same boat as me, here are the current banners available in Infinity Nikki, along with all that have been announced to be arriving in the future.

Current Infinity Nikki Resonance banners

Infinity Nikki's launch brings about two limited-time Resonance banners: Blooming Fantasy and Butterfly Dream. Each banner has one limited-time 5-star and 4-star outfit.

Blooming Fantasy

December 5—December 18, 2024

Blooming Fantasy has Moment Capturer, an adorable old-timey photography 4-star fit, and the 5-star outfit Blooming Dreams, which is an absolutely stunning fairy elf look.

Butterfly Dream

December 5—December 18, 2024

Butterfly Dream's 4-star outfit is Flowing Colors, a modern pastel painter's outfit which also serves as an ability outfit, letting you paint colourful graffiti. Starwish Echo is this banner's 5-star outfit, a delicate yet elegant dress that's giving me big "nighttime wood nymph" vibes.

Upcoming Infinity Nikki Resonance banners

No word on which banners are coming in the future for Infinity Nikki yet, but we can likely expect to hear what the next ones will be within a couple of weeks of launch.

Past Infinity Nikki Resonance banners

Since the game just launched, there are no expired Resonance banners just yet. When Blooming Fantasy and Butterfly Dream end, they'll be added to this graveyard, if only to mourn all the cute clothes we weren't able to get.