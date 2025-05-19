Infinity Nikki devs have published a notice regarding the abysmal 1.5 update: "To all stylists, we offer our deepest apologies"

The launch of Infinity Nikki's 1.5 update didn't exactly go as planned. Crashes and various technical issues have seen the game branded with "mostly negative" reviews on Steam, with some saying that the entire ordeal had put them off playing. However, the devs of the beloved open world adventure game have finally released some updates on what to expect going forward.

In a notice shared to the Infinity Nikki website, Infold says "addressing these shortcomings remains a top priority for our team moving forward." A few details on the changes being made ahead of the next version release, alongside what you can expect as compensation were also shared.

Most importantly, the new season of the game that was released alongside version 1.5, "Bubble Season" is being extended. So, now the season will run until June 12, which is when the new season will commence too. This also means that the limited-time items only available in the Starlit Shop during this season will also have their availability extended.

Infold also shared that the new weekly tasks originally scheduled to release on May 20 will now debut in version 1.6 on June 12 to give the team time to "refine task mechanics for a smoother experience." More details on these tasks will be announced closer to the release of the update.

As compensation for the mishap of version 1.5, 360 Starlit Crystals are being sent out to all players. These can be redeemed in the Starlit Shop for various emotes, accessories, and outfit elements. Personally, I would've preferred 360 resonite crystals but I'm not going to complain.

In addition, between June 5 to June 12, players will receive 120 Diamonds and 1 Energy crystal per day too, totalling 960 Diamonds and 8 Energy crystals before the release of the newest update. It might not be enough to redeem Infold and the rolling out of version 1.5, especially for those whose first experience with the game has been tainted. But it's certainly better than nothing.