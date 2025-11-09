Terminator 2D: No Fate has been pushed back a second time, as its publisher scrambles to assemble physical copies after tariff-induced shipping woes: 'We are sincerely sorry for the repeated delays'

Terminator 2D: No Fate has been delayed a second time, with the release date now pushed back into December. Bitmap Bureau's action throwback was originally slated to launch on October 31, but was bumped back to November 26 due to global financial instability. This remains the cause of the additional delay, though significant progress has been made in the interim.

As Reef Entertainment explained in September, No Fate was initially postponed due to "ongoing global trade and tariff changes that delayed shipment of the components for our Day One and Collector's Editions." Since Reef is "committed to launching all editions together" it shunted back the release date for both physical and digital versions.

Providing an update in a Steam post, Reef reveals that shipping for the physical copies is now complete. "The physical components for all editions have now finally arrived, following the ongoing delays that pushed us off our previous schedules." Unfortunately, the publisher now has to "assemble the physical editions, which we need some time to do."

Whether the original shipment took even longer than anticipated, or Reef simply didn't account for assembly time in its initial delay, is unclear. Nonetheless, the publisher says it is "sincerely sorry for the repeated delays. We don't take your patience for granted, and we never want to disappoint our community. Our goal has always been to deliver the game that you deserve, and we're almost there."

Terminator™ 2D: NO FATE – Official Game Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The good news is that Terminator 2D looks like it'll be worth the wait. Bitmap Bureau's retro blaster aims to replicate the events of James Cameron's action-movie classic in a glorious 16-bit style, while also expanding upon the story in both its future and present timelines. Although primarily a run-'n'-gun affair, No Fate also incorporates beat 'em up mechanics, vehicular chases, and even a sprinkling of stealth, as seen during Sarah Connor's hospital escape glimpsed in the trailer. As Rich Stanton pointed out when No Fate was revealed "it feels laser-targeted at those of us who grew up sometime in the '90s and adored this movie."

It's worth noting that No Fate isn't the only Terminator game currently in development. Nacon Studio Milan is currently working on Terminator: Survivors, in which players scavenge an open world prowled by Skynet's legions in the aftermath of Judgment Day. It's a bit of a segue from the studio's previous experience making racing games, but its parent company did publish the surprisingly decent Robocop: Rogue City, so hopefully some understanding of how to handle an 80s action license has carried through.