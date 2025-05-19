Red Dead Redemption 2 is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2 as early as this year, and a 'next-gen update' for other consoles could mean good news for PC players, too
The Van der Linde gang might be getting a facelift.
Red Dead Redemption 2 could be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, as reported by Gamereactor. According to "sources close to Rockstar" the open-world wild west adventure could come to the new console as early as this year too, adding to the selection of third-party games already announced at the initial Switch 2 direct like Elden Ring, and Cyberpunk 2077.
Although the launch hasn't been confirmed officially by Nintendo or Rockstar, it doesn't seem entirely unrealistic. Especially after the launch of Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo Switch in 2023. Of course, concerns about whether or not the new hardware will be able to support the game are bound to crop up. The Nintendo Switch wasn't exactly praised for its performance. But I'm keen to see how the game holds up should the rumours be true.
But Kara, I hear you ask, what does that have to do with PC Gamer? Well, I'm glad you asked. Aside from the potential Switch 2 release, Red Dead Redemption 2 is also supposedly going to receive a "current-gen" update on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S either alongside the Switch launch or either side of it.
The details of what exactly this update could entail weren't shared, but that might mean a facelift for the PC version as well. I do imagine this update will involve a visual upgrade, given it's been stuck on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions since launch—and if Rockstar's already done the work, then hey, why not give us some shinier textures? As long as I can still ride a horse around Valentine, I'm happy. Unless Rockstar decides you have to pay for the upgrade. But I feel like that's a stretch.
No update or any rumours regarding the PC release were shared, but with the game only making its way to PC in 2019, I'd have to wonder if it's early enough for any visual bumps on desktop. This could change should the release on Switch 2 and the current-gen update be officially revealed, but I won't get the cowboy blues if it doesn't happen. After all, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, and Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn't need any sort of fixing in my eyes.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
