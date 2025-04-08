Sabrina Carpenter has been revealed as the icon for Fortnite Festival's eighth season

After Hatsune Miku's reign as Fortnite Festival's icon during Season 7, a new heir must take the throne. For Season 8, that would be Sabrina Carpenter. After a very obvious teaser was shared on the official Fortnite social media pages, it wasn't hard to guess that the pop star would be the next mascot for the rhythm game, but now it's been revealed can we take a moment to appreciate how scarily accurate her character model is?

The Season 8 music pass features "Please Please Please", "Taste," "Nonsense" and "Juno" jam tracks for you to unlock while you make your way through, and if you're particularly committed to it, you'll even unlock more outfits for the skin. The store will even see the return of "Espresso" and "Feather" jam tracks, so frankly there is more than enough music here for you to sink your teeth into.

As always, the Music Pass for this season will set you back 1,400 V-Bucks if you're not a part of Fortnite Crew, but you'll immediately unlock the yellow babydoll dress skin for the character when you purchase the pass, with a bodysuit variation sitting at the end of the pass. This skin also comes with a Lego version.

A "tour ready" set will also be available through the Fortnite shop during the season, which is modeled after one of the more iconic outfits Carpenter wore during her recent Short N' Sweet tour. This is available in pink initially, with a baby blue alternative style. Additionally, the following items and tracks will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Shop during the season:

SC Heart Purse Back Bling

Cute Cutout Contrail

Sabrina's Mic

A change to emotes is also rolling out as part of Season 8. Any emote involving dancing that allows another player to join in, whether or not they have the emote themselves, has now been labeled as a Dance Emote. In addition, two new emotes have also been added as part of the season, featuring choreography for and snippets of Carpenter’s Please Please Please and Taste.

I'll be honest, I thought Chappell Roan would be the next pop icon to be added to the game, especially given how she practically begged Epic Games to give her a skin. But hey ho, I'm not mad about Sabrina. There's a whole world of pop stars out there that I'm sure would be thrilled to be Fortnite-ified and sent out in the Battle Bus. With that said, there's no use in me placing my bets as to who's next as these collaborations just keep getting more unpredictable, but at least Fortnite never fails to surprise.