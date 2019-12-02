Cyber Monday router deal: Our favorite gaming router is on sale for $250 right now

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

If your router can't quite keep up with your network traffic—whether that be from online gaming sessions or Netflix binge-watching—it might be time for an upgrade. Our top choice for a gaming router in 2019, the Asus RT-AX88U, is now on sale for $249.99 at Amazon.

This high-end router includes eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for the next-generation Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard, and the highly-praised AsusWRT web interface for managing connections and settings. It also includes Trend Micro's "AiProtection" for blocking security threats at the network level.

We said in our review, "When it comes time to upgrade your router, the Asus RT-AX88U is more than worthy of consideration." At the time, the $350 pricetag was certainly an issue, but the router is now $100 below that. You can read our full thoughts here.

Cyber Monday deals

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from discounted graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Cyber Monday for up-to-the-minute savings.

Cyber Monday gaming laptops | Cyber Monday SSD deals | Cyber Monday gaming chairs | Cyber Monday TV deals | Cyber Monday graphics cards