Cyber Monday RAM deals 2019

There are plenty of Cyber Monday RAM deals that won't break the bank, if you're looking to upgrade ahead of 2010's biggest games. There are plenty of cheap RAM deals that can boost the performance of your PC into a hefty multitasking machine. RAM sticks are a relatively cheap way to boost performance, and they're not something you need to keep upgrade too often. Choosing the right RAM sticks is important because it makes a difference when it comes to gaming, especially to AMD builds, so watch out for that if you're shopping during the Cyber Monday sales.



Many of the Cyber Monday RAM deals in 2019 are on the DDR4 type sticks, and it's a good idea to double-check that the deal you have your eye on is for DD4R. You don't really want to purchase older DDR3 memory. We personally recommend about 3000Mhz for gaming performance, although if you're looking for something cheaper then you'll be fine with about 2666Mhz upwards.



There are plenty of Cyber Monday RAM deals to be found in 2019, and many are over at PC component specialists like Newegg. If you're looking for other PC components to keep up with your RAM then we've got a round-up of all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals that are live right now. If you need more advice for choosing the right RAM, check out our full guide to the best RAM for gaming and scroll down to check the best savings.

While RAM prices have thankfully been fairly healthy this year, these are likely to be the lowest prices you'll see on these particular kits, so if you see a great deal right now, grab it.

Cyber Monday RAM deals—will there be more?

Now that Cyber Monday weekend has arrived, we're seeing a lot of deals starting to roll out right now. Because Cyber Monday is relatively late in the year, you can expect to see the sales running into the Holidays. There's usually a bit of a lull in early December, but with Cyber Monday happening on December 2 and all the deals from that expected to run until a week after (December 9) then you're realistically going to be seeing cheap prices on monitors until Santa's ready to deliver his gifts on Christmas Eve.

In terms of actual buying advice... that's a little trickier. Most retailers save their absolute best deals for Cyber Monday itself, but there's really no guarantee that your chosen kit will be a part of that. If you're absolutely sold on a particular kit—maybe you really like one brand's implementation of RGB lighting—and you see it on sale, don't hesitate to pull the trigger. There will be some great RAM deals on Cyber Monday itself, but at this point there's no telling which specific kits will be on sale.

How to save money on RAM during Cyber Monday

When Cyber Monday rolls around, there's no shortage of great deals in sight. If anything, the biggest problem is the sheer number of options at your fingertips. Online stores will be shouting for your attention—and your money—so it helps to have an idea of what you're looking for. We here at PC Gamer will be combing through the digital store shelves separating the genuinely good deals from the overpriced garbage. While we'll be here to guide you during the event itself, here are some money saving tips to help you navigate the savings.

1. Know what you need in advance

Are you working on a completely new build, or just adding a new set of sticks to your existing rig? Either way, it's a good idea to decide whether you want a 16GB or 32GB RAM kit (smaller and larger sizes exist, of course, but we don't recommend going with less than 16, while more than 32 is overkill for most users). Similarly, you should decide if you care about fancy extras like RGB lighting, or if a simple and clean set of sticks will do the job.

2. Pay attention to speed, but don't stress about it

For DDR4 users, there's almost no point in buying minimum speed memory. DDR4-2666 can be had for basically the same price as DDR4-2133, and even DDR4-3200 often costs a few bucks more. Pay attention to memory timings as well, as lower speeds with tighter CL13 or CL14 timings can end up performing a bit better. In general, however, there's less than a three percent difference in overall system performance when comparing DDR4-2400 to DDR4-3200 memory, so buy whatever fits your budget that fits your aesthetic.

3. Keep a couple of price comparison sites bookmarked

While PC Gamer will be bringing you the best deals we can find on RAM, you need to decide whether or not you're buying at the right price for you. Looking at price comparison sites like CamelCamelCamel can give you a sense of your chosen kit's price history, and whether or not you're actually getting a good deal. It's often tempting to hold out for the 'lowest price ever' but our advice is to just look for a decent saving and not get too hung up prices hitting rock bottom.