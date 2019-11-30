Cyber Monday PC gaming deals 2019

It's official: the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals have started. Black Friday? That was so yesterday. Most major retailers have already started to show their Cyber Monday deals on all things PC, gaming, laptop, and components. While there have been some excellent savings over the past few days, there are plenty more to come, so if you're looking to grab something for yourself or a loved one ahead of the holidays, now is the time to do it. As the name suggests, Cyber Monday is officially on December 2, but the deals have already started ahead of time. We've rounded up the best of the below.

How do the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals differ from the Black Friday ones? Well, the answer is: not all the much. You're still getting deep discounts on PC tech and components but, if anything, you can probably expect to find slightly better prices as (the clue is in the name) Cyber Monday has always been more traditionally focused on tech. Right now, the stars of the show are still the biggest and best gaming laptops, although this weekend will likely see savings on smaller items like keyboards, mice, SSDs and other smaller components. That's not to say you won't find a cracking desktop deal or two...

So, sit back, browse our selection of Cyber Monday PC gaming deals over the weekend, and keep checking back to see what has been added. While the juiciest deals maybe saved until Monday itself, you'll still be able to pick up a cracking bargain on PC kit on Saturday and Sunday.

Best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right now

HP OMEN Obelisk 875-0010 | $599.99 at HP

A decent mid-range PC with a GeForce GTX 1060 at an attractive price. This PC has been refurbished, but it's been refurbished by HP itself, and comes with a warranty and free shipping for Amazon Prime members.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II | $1,399 (save $400)

This is one of the few RTX 2070 laptops on sale right now, at $400 below the usual price. This isn't the Max-Q version either, so you can expect some stellar performance with this beast.View Deal

Adata Ultima SU800 2TB | SATA | $150 (Save $60)

Possibly the best SATA SSD discount of Cyber Monday, a highly rated SSD going for way under its usual price in a big 2TB size. Mondo storage! Make sure to use code BF20 at checkout for the full discount.View Deal

Razer Deathadder Elite | $29.99 at Amazon (save $40)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen this mouse, and it's one of the best you can buy. The list saving is $40, but the real saving off the previous low is $10. Very respectable. View Deal

Samsung 27" 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor | $259.99 (Save $40)

We've never seen this display this cheap (sometimes it even sells for more than $300). Its 1440p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support all check boxes we like in a gaming display.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 | $139.99 ($160 off list)

This excellent mid-range gaming CPU from AMD is unlocked out of the box and comes standard with a Wraith LED cooler and a code for a free copy of Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds.View Deal

Razer Blackwidow Ultimate | $49.99 (save $60)

A whopping savings on the list price for this mechanical keyboard. No, it doesn't have all the fancy features of the Elite, but this is a decent price and consistent with 2019 norms.View Deal

SkyTech Blaze II Gaming Desktop PC | $999.99 ($280 off) Currently, out of stock! We will keep checking if it ever gets restocked. This PC is an excellent deal for the price, considering it has one of Nvidia's best graphics cards in a build under the $1,000 mark. Grab this RTX 2070 Super machine while you can.View Deal

Gaming laptop deals

HP Omen Gaming Laptop | $1050 (save $350)

For only $100 more you can bump up to a faster RTX 2060 graphics card in the same laptop, which will really help run games on that 144Hz screen.View Deal

Pre-built PC deals

Graphics card deals

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming X 4GB | $154.99 (save $45)

This graphics card is about as entry level as you can get for PC gaming, but it's over 50 percent faster than the GTX 1050. It'll definitely get the job done at 1080p 60fps.View Deal

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super | $649 after rebate (Save $40)

This is a small discount on a card that can manage 4K 60 fps in many games, bringing it closer to the price of an overclocked RTX 2080. This is the lowest price we've seen for this card, which probably won't get any massive surprise discounts since it launched this year. Use code BLACKFR34.View Deal

CPU deals

Intel Core i5-9600K | $199.99 ($80 off list)

Newegg is offering one of the lowest prices available on Intel's excellent mid-range CPU, even if the real saving is closer to $30 than $80. It has 8 cores and 8 threads, and is great for most mid-range and budget gaming builds. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 | $139.99 ($160 off list) An excellent mid-range gaming CPU from team red is unlocked out of the box and comes standard with a Wraith LED cooler and a code for a free copy of Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds.View Deal

RAM deals

G.Skill Aegis DDR4-3000 16GB | $50 (save $25)

Faster memory speeds are fine, but on budget builds there's no sense in spending a lot of extra money. This G.Skill is fast enough and the price is as low as we've seen for 16GB of DDR4 memory.View Deal

Mouse deals

SteelSeries Rival 310 Mouse | $27.99 (save ~$3)

While this is only $3 below the previous price, the SteelSeries Rival 310 was already an excellent value. It's inexpensive while still offering the features we look for in affordable mice.View Deal

Razer Basilisk | $36.99 ($33 off) at Amazon

The Razer Basilisk features a 5G 16K DPI optical sensor and 8 programmable buttons, making it one of the most versatile gaming mice available.

View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse | $54.99 (save $55)

Three thumbplates for the price of one! You can choose between a 12-button setup that's great for triggering macros in a big MMO fight. There's also a circular 7-button plate and a classic two-button arrangement. As you'd expect from Razer, this mouse is extremely precise, quick, and feels great in the hand.View Deal

Keyboard deals

Logitech G910 Orion Spark | $89.99 | Was $179.99

This standout keyboard from Logitech is a hallmark of over the top gaming design, but remains an excellent mechanical keyboard with Romer-G switches and dedicated media controls. View Deal

Anne Pro 2 60% Mechanical Keyboard | $65 | Was $150 Keyboards don't get much smaller than the Anne Pro 2, and this little guy is available with virtually any mechanical switch you could want, making it the ideal starting point for DIY mod kits.View Deal

Razer Cynosa membrane keyboard | $39.99 | Was $59.99

The average price for this decent membrane keyboard has been about $50 for most of 2019, so you're saving $10 here, and getting it for the lowest ever price. If you want to go membrane, this is the one to get.View Deal

Monitor deals

MSI Optix G241VC Curved Gaming Monitor|1080p| 75Hz|$84 (save $65)

This MSI Optix is an excellent budget curved gaming monitor 1080p resolution, 1ms response rate, and 75Hz for less than $100. Great if you're looking for an entry-level gaming display for competitive gaming. View Deal

Headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC | $179.99 (Save ~$27)

A fantastic headset. This isn't the lowest price it's ever been and it averages $207 on Amazon, but it really does sell for the full $249.99 some of the time, making this a good deal. View Deal

Razer Nari Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset | $89.99 (save $60)

This is just a few bucks above its lowest-ever price, but the Razer Nari is a great headset with THX Spatial Audio, 16-hour battery life, and a decent mic.



Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones |$279 (save $70)

The set has three noise cancelling modes if you want to completely immerse yourself in a game. These were $100 off earlier, but a $70 discount is still a good deal, which puts the Rose Gold model at the same price of the other colors.View Deal

Gaming chair deals

Secretlab Omega 2020 gaming chairs | $324 (save $81)

While we don't think anyone has ever paid full price for a Secretlab Omega chair, they are the best, and $324 is a snip for what you actually get. So. Much. Comfort. Use coupon code 35BFCM19 for the full discount.View Deal

Corsair T1 Race 2018 Gaming Chair | $219 (save $130)

It may not be the fanciest gaming chair around, but the price is right and the T1 is incredibly robust and comes with a variety of color options.View Deal

SSD deals

Intel 660p M.2 SSD 2TB | $172.99 (save $30)

The 2TB version of the NVMe SSD below, at an even better price-per-gigabyte. Serious speed at a great price. You need to enter code EMCUUVE22 at check-out to nab the full discount.View Deal

Intel 660p M.2 SSD 1TB | $82.99 (save ~$12)

One of the cheapest ways to get an extra 1TB of NVMe storage, the 1TB 660p is typically available for less than $100, but this is the lowest price we've seen for this SSD. View Deal

Western Digital SN750 1TB NVMe M.2 | $100 (save $100)

This is the second-best deal we've found on 1TB NVME M.2 SSDs. Slightly more expensive than the Intel 660p, but faster in every way, so the extra price is worth it.

HP EX950 2TB NVMe SSD | $209.99 (Save $45)

This is one of the cheapest 2TB NVMe drives on the market right now (though grab the Intel 660p deal above if it's still available), and it comes with a five-year warranty.

View Deal

PNY CS900 120GB SSD | SATA | $17.99 (Save $2)

Okay, this is barely a deal, and you really should get a bigger SSD than a 120GB these days. But if a small OS drive is all you need, this is a good, fast one (515MB/s reads) for as cheap as we can find.View Deal

4K TV deals

Samsung Q60R 43" 4K QLED TV | $497.99 (save $320)

A genuine bargain. This 2019 QLED is only a 43", but to get it below $500 is superb. It has hit $600 previously, but has spent most of the time at $700, so the saving is great. And once you go QLED, you notice a big difference in color and picture quality.View Deal

Samsung RU8000 4K TV | 75" | $1,297 (save $900)

This is Samsung's best 4K LED TV (the next step up is QLED), and it comes with Freesync and a great gaming mode. It's $900 off the list price, but hasn't sold at that price since March. Still, this is $200 off the usual November price, and $500 off its price in September—a good deal.View Deal

Mobo deals

Gigabyte X570 Aorus AMD Elite | $149.99 | Was $199

A good price cut on this newer AMD motherboard, ideal if you're adding a new Ryzen chip and GPU to your existing gaming PC, or putting together a high-end AMD build. Don't forget the rebate!View Deal

Router deals

TP-Link Archer AC5400 | $219 at Amazon (save $180)

This is the lowest price ever for this superb gaming router, and while it has been around the $260-mark for most of 2019, this still represents an excellent saving. Worth it, for just over $200.View Deal

Game deals

IO Interactive is having a Black Friday sale that includes deep discounts on games in the Hitman series. Take 80% off the Hitman Game of the Year Edition, Hitman Absolution, Hitman Blood Money, and more. Purchasing them from IO directly gets you a Steam key. The sale runs until December 3.

Blizzard's Black Friday sale includes 50% off Overwatch Legendary Edition (and 25% off the standard edition), 50% off World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, and various discounts on the Diablo and StarCraft series, Hearthstone, and others.

GOG's Black Friday sale lists over 2,000 discounted games, including 20% off Disco Elysium, 70% off The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition, 50% off Plague Tale: Innocence, and tons more.

The Steam Autumn sale runs from November 26 to December 3. Here are some of the best game deals that we recommend.

Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off) - The lowest price yet for one of this year's best games.

Portal 2 - $0.99 (90% off) - The best Valve game (that's right!!) for less than a buck.

The Witcher 3 - $11.99 (70% off) - If you haven't played The Witcher 3 yet, now's a good time, with the Netflix series fast approaching.

Monster Hunter: World - $29.99 (50% off) - A great action game, with an expansion out early next year.

Killer Queen Black - $11.99 (40% off) - A super popular modern arcade game adapted for couch co-op (and online!).

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $17.99 (40% off) - A horror game that James quite liked.

The Epic Games Store is running a Black Friday sale until December 2. Here are the best deals on some good games.

Red Dead Redemption 2 - $47.99 ($12 off) - It's not the biggest discount but RDR2 only just came out on PC this month, so it's nice to save even a few bucks.

The Outer Worlds - $44.99 ($25% off) - Another relatively new release and a fun RPG from Obsidian.

Borderlands 3 - $40.19 (33% off) - It's got a billion or so guns. Deluxe and Super Deluxe editions are also discounted.

What the Golf? - $12.99 (35% off) - There are a lot of laughs in this game, and lots of golf that isn't really golf.

Software deals

Adobe has a Black Friday deal on Creative Cloud apps (like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro), though with some big caveats. There's a 40% discount ($29.99 a month) if you subscribe to the entire package of Creative Cloud apps. It has to be a first-time sub, and you have to agree to a 12-month subscription. It'll come to $360 per year instead of the usual $600. The deal expires on November 29.

RPG Maker MV - $19.99 (75% off) on Steam

The celebrated and highly accessible software tool for making your own games and has been used for games like Always Sometimes Monsters and To The Moon. If you've ever thought about making your own game, this is a good way to get started.

Vegas Pro Edit 14 - $49.99 (75% off) on Steam

A versatile editing system that's pretty friendly to beginners—there are lots of YouTube tutorials out there—but packed with enough features for professional projects, too.

VR headset deals

Vive Cosmos | $599 (Save $100)

We haven't reviewed the Vive Cosmos yet, and it's still pricier than the Oculus Quest or Rift S, even with the discount. But inside-out tracking means no base stations to worry about and it's got a 2880x1700 pixel screen (1440x1700 pixels per eye).

Other deals

Gloomhaven | $86.50 (save $20)

The brilliant but expensive co-op RPG has hit its lowest price on Amazon. Beat up monsters and fill your bags with loot in a persistent world. View Deal

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel | $142 (save $58)

Thrustmaster's entry level racing wheel is our favorite for those on a budget or just getting into racing sims. 900 degrees of rotation and some decent pedals will get the party started. View Deal

Cyber Monday PC gaming deals 2019 - when do they start?

Actual Cyber Monday 2019 is Monday, December 29. While the deals have started now, with some retailers giving out early bird offers, most retailers save the absolute best for the Monday itself. This makes Cyber Monday shopping quite a tactical thing: do you snap up the thing you need early, if the price is right? Or do you risk waiting for the Monday itself to maybe save a little more money, but also risk someone like NewEgg or Amazon running out of stock?

While Cyber Monday is increasingly becoming 'just an extension of the whole Black Friday thing', it still carries weight with component and peripheral manufacturers, so you do find that PC deals in particular are still good on Cyber Monday. While the lines between the two events are almost fully blurred now, you will get another chance on some PC tech to save even more cash on Cyber Monday. The clue is in the name.

Cyber Monday PC gaming deals - what can we expect?

(Image credit: AMD, Intel)

So, what are you likely to actually save money on during 2019's Cyber Monday PC gaming deals events? Well, the answer really is anything and everything, so we've decided to break it down into the top five items we expect to see discounted this year, based on market trends that we've noticed throughout the rest of the year. PC Gamer is lucky enough to have a team dedicated to hardware, deals, and buying guides, so this is our day-to-day role on the site, which means we can predict the best offers over Cyber Monday with decent accuracy. OK, perhaps we'll need a new trumpet because we're blowing our current one a bit too hard...

1. SSDs

No, it doesn't take a genius to work this one out, but SSDs have tumbled in price over the past couple of years, with more and more storage becoming increasingly affordable. While HDDs still offer superb value for 2-6TB options, the rise of SSDs is seemingly unstoppable. Even NVMe drives, once the reserve of purists, are within the reach of casual home gamers. You'll always need more storage, and you'll find SSDs cheaper during Cyber Monday, so we'd strongly advise you set aside about $100-150 to bag a terrific new drive.

Let's take a good, baseline example. The 1TB Samsung 860 EVO SSD, which we rate as the best SSD for gaming (taking performance vs price into account), is currently $140 via Amazon and NewEgg. That's pretty good. During Cyber Monday 2018, it dropped to $127, having spent the previous three months sat around $150. While the price of storage hasn't dropped as drastically in 2019 as it did in 2018, you'll still see a similar drop over Cyber Monday. That means you'll probably see the 1TB drive for between $100 and $110 during Cyber Monday, which is a mighty deal. Samsung will want to continue paving the way for its 970 series of SSDs, and this will be the year it meaningfully clears stock of the 860.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. IPS gaming monitors

While we'll likely see a significant reduction across all gaming monitors during Cyber Monday, this year should see a decent dip for IPS panels. TN screens are always reduced in price, but IPS displays have seen fewer savings... until now. That's great news for you, because whereas premium features like 4K and HDR remain the reserve of more high-end gaming PC set-ups (because only the most powerful can consistently juggle 4K and that baseline of 120 fps we demand for triple-A games), IPS panels run the full range, from premium to budget, and they usually represent a decent step-up in visuals that isn't dependent on a new, beefy GPU. They are very much the new 'gaming standard' for PCs and you don't have to be Scrooge McDuck to buy one.

Like regular 4K TVs, the tech and panels that fit into IPS monitors is getting both more affordable, and more commonly adopted. This means they're getting cheaper, and this means you'll see bigger savings on them during Cyber Monday. One great example is the difference between the Acer Predator X27 and XB273K. These are two panels with near-identical features and performance, but a near 40-50% difference in price, with the latter (and newer) model selling for just over $1000. That's the high end of the gaming monitor range, sure, but a good illustration of how the tech is getting cheaper, more widespread, and more ripe for bigger savings.

3. Older 20-series graphics cards

We've already started to see Nvidia reducing the price of GPUs that are less than a year old. The original 2060, 2070, and 2080s have been replaced by 'Super' variants, and while the newer cards are undoubtedly stronger performers and offer better overall value... not all of us can afford a brand new 2080 Super. Thankfully, Cyber Monday will see retailers very eagerly selling off stock of older 20-series cards at delightfully low prices. This could also have a knock-on effect for pre-builts and some laptops with these GPUs in them too.

To use a live example: we saw the Gigabyte GeForce 2080 Gaming OC card drop to $699 during June following the full reveal of the Supers, and that card started 2019 over $100 more. It has rallied a little now, but we'll see another significant dip during Cyber Monday, likely dropping the card below $600. For something that's still essentially at the top of the range, that's a damn good price. And all because it isn't quite the latest model, despite being just over a year old (by December). We have a guide for all Black Friday graphics card prices.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

4. Webcams and microphones

The rise and rise of streaming, and getting 'publicly angry about video games on the internet', has not escaped the attention of webcam and mic manufacturers. As such, recording set-ups that bring 1080p video and near-studio-grade audio are as affordable as ever. If you're serious about getting your face onto YouTube, for example, the barrier for entry really has never been lower. And that goes doubly-so for retail events like Cyber Monday.

During the recent Amazon Prime Day event, we saw one of our top webcams get reduced by 60%, which was one of the most significant savings of the entire sales event. And people snapped them up, along with a decent deal on the excellent Blue Yeti mic. That same pattern will undoubtedly be repeated in December, so if you need either a mic or a webcam, just hang on and save wads of cash.

5. Laptops

Yes, we see it every year. Retailers know that you're waiting to spend bigger during Cyber Monday, and few purchases get more significant than a brand-new gaming laptop. If you're willing to put in a decent budget, you can get loads of tech for your money on Cyber Monday, and we'd actually recommend setting your budget instead of actually looking for a specific spec of laptop you want to buy.

When it comes to laptops, the capacity for upgrades and improvements is, naturally, way smaller than desktop PCs. So you need to get as much as you can afford, right from the off. With Cyber Monday, it's your chance to get a better laptop than you thought you could actually afford, so instead of settling for something with a 2060 card and a 500GB SSD, you should be able to get a 2070 laptop, with dual-storage, and likely a better CPU. The savings will drop these superior machines into your price-range, and there will always be price-drops for laptops, as the tech inside them advances so quickly. For more, check our Black Friday gaming laptop guide.

(Image credit: MSI)

6. Gaming chairs

While it's possible to find discounts on gaming chairs all year round, the manufacturers tend to slash prices further on Cyber Monday. The reason is that gaming chairs are a luxury, and therefore more likely to sell during a sales event. You don't need a gaming chair, but you probably want one to make your set-up perfect. Watch out of sites offering 'additional discount' codes around Cyber Monday. Last year we saw Secretlab, who make the Omega (our fav chair), knock an additional percentage off at checkout when anyone entered a special code. It's likely to happen again this year, so we'll be sure to track down that code and tell you what it is. We'll even have a special Black Friday gaming chair article to pick out all the butt-related deals for you.

7. All kinds of gaming headsets

As certain as rain on your vacation and traffic on your commute, Cyber Monday 2019 will play host to a wealth of discounts on gaming headsets. Anyone actually looking for a new pair of cans is in the best possible position, because not only do you see savings on older models but you also see fairly substantial savings on the newer ones too. Looking for a Corsair Virtuoso or a Steelseries Arctis 1? They will likely be on sale, along with all the classics like the Razer Kraken series and the HyperX Cloud Alpha. Sure, the discounts will be steeper on older models, but you'll save cash no matter what you buy. Our Black Friday gaming headset guide will round up the best deals in one place for you.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

Money-saving tips

(Image credit: Future)

When you're faced with such a mass of deals during Cyber Monday, it's easy to get lost. This article will serve as your best guide to all the offers once they're live, so it's a good idea to bookmark it and keep checking back to see what has been added. PC Gamer is committed to helping you save money on PC gaming because the better your rig is, the more you enjoy your hobby, and the (hopefully) more you read PC Gamer. So, if we can save you some money on a new GPU, everyone wins. Here are some of the things we'll be doing to keep this article up to date...

1. Check the price-checkers

Every major retailer will shout as loud as possible about the savings you're making on their Cyber Monday deals. So, finding them isn't a problem. Checking whether or not they're worth it is more of a skill. We use sites like Camel to keep an eye on the price history of items, so see whether or not a saving is good, or whether the item's price was just inflated the month before Cyber Monday, only to be dropped again on the day to make it seem like a good deal.

2. Keep an eye on our guides

While 'we would say that', it's worth noting that PC Gamer has market-leading software on all our buying guides, and this allows us to track prices on all products across all major retailers quicker and more efficiently than us fleshy human beings can ever manage. So, if you've chosen a gaming keyboard, for example, via our guide then just check back and look at the lowest price being shown during Cyber Monday. It'll tell you what the price is, how much you're saving, and where it's available.

3. Set a budget, not a product

The real winners on Cyber Monday are people who spend the same money as they might at any other time of year, but get a better thing. Say you have $500 to spend on a gaming monitor... you'll get a bigger, faster, shinier monitor for your $500 in December than you will in August. It's a simple, effective tool for getting better value, rather than actually saving cash.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

4. Look out for codes

Some retailers, like NewEgg, offer codes and additional rebates on their sale items, and a surprising number of people miss them. When you're shopping for components during Cyber Monday, keep an eye out for extra codes and for rebate cards. In some cases, things like GPUs and CPUs come with free games and software too, so you're going to get even more value from these.

5. Sign up early

Many retailers, like Amazon, offer prices exclusively for members. In Amazon's case, it's Prime, but other retailers have free membership schemes that give you an edge when shopping for deals. You'll sometimes get free delivery too. And you're often given a head-start on some savings, or the ability to checkout fast. If you're looking for a hugely popular item, which is likely to sell out, you need to make sure you're all signed into a site and ready with an account, because you don't want to be doing that stuff while you're desperately trying to lock down a deal. Sign up to the big retailers now, so you're ready during Cyber Monday.

Are the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals only for the US?

While Cyber Monday was originally a US-only event, the deals-season has spread throughout the rest of the world. Usually tied in to coincide with the week after Thanksgiving, a very American holiday, the rest of the world sees it as an excellent opportunity to bump up profits ahead of Christmas and the New Year. So, short answer: no, it isn't US-only. If you're based in the UK, Europe, Australia or anywhere that PC gaming is big, you'll likely be able to take advantage of local Cyber Monday deals. And yes, we'll have specific offers within this article for those regions.

In fact, Cyber Monday has become a huge event in the UK. While some prefer to put their own spin on it, like 'December Sales', it's exactly the same thing and brings similar types of deals.

Cyber Monday PC gaming deals - our promise to you

Sometimes, it's easy to forget that PC Gamer is a team of people, writing for a broad audience of readers all over the world. We're part of the PC gaming community, just like you, and we love our hobby with the same passion as you. So, when we're searching through the Cyber Monday deals, we always keep that simple fact in our minds. We want to save you money so you can continue to enjoy your gaming PC, so you keep coming back to PC Gamer, and we can continue to write for you. Everyone wins.

So, we will only recommend deals that are actually worth looking at. Sure, some products and offers are never going to be for you, but they might be perfect for someone else who is on a different budget or has different PC needs. Crucially, every deal has to represent excellent value for money and be something we would be happy to spend our money on too. In fact, during Cyber Monday, that's often what happens: we buy stuff too.

We don't take sides either. Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Razer, Corsair, Steelseries, MSI etc: we're only interested in picking out the best stuff, and the most competitive prices, that are right for your builds.

Expired deals

While these deals are currently expired or out of stock, we'll keep them here just in case they reappear again.

Alienware M17| $1,699 at Dell (save $400)

This is one of the higher-end Alienwares, with a 17" high refresh rate 1080p display, an RTX 2060, and a Core i7-9750H. It weighs in at 2.63 kg (5.80 lb), so it's not light, but hardly a brick.View Deal

Elgato Stream Deck | $99.99 (save $50)

This customizable pad of LCD buttons is an excellent tool for streamers. For everyone else, it can open apps, change audio settings, and more with a click. This is the first time in 2019 that the Stream Deck has fallen below $100.View Deal

Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB | $110 (save $90)

One of the best deals ever on this super popular 860 EVO SSD. Though still a few bucks more expensive than other 1TB options, Samsung SSDs are reliable and fast.View Deal

Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 | $399.99 (Save $100)

A great price on a compact model of the RTX 2070, which outperforms the 2060 Super by a few percentage points. Especially useful for a mini-ITX build.View Deal

Logitech G203 Prodigy | $20.99 at Amazon (save $19)

While we'd never buy this mouse for $40, this is the lowest price the G203 has been all year, as is probably the best budget mouse you can currently buy.View Deal

Samsung EVO 970 500GB SSD | $79.99 at Amazon (save $70)

While the saving on the list price is huge, you could pick this drive up for around $100 for most of 2019. Well worth buying at $80, and this has dropped $10 this week.View Deal

MSI GS65 Stealth| $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

The MSI GS65 Stealth is a slim and powerful gaming laptop that comes equipped with an RTX 2060 and a 9750H mobile CPU, perfect for high-speed 1080p gaming. View Deal

