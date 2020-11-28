Cyber Monday 2020: the best PC gaming deals you can pick up today

Black Friday is over, long live the Cyber Monday deals! There will still be a host of hangover offers from the whole Black Friday week, and there is indeed a fine array of PCs, laptops, monitors, and all kinds of PC gaming goodies all with healthy discounts around right now. But the switchover is happening, with more Cyber Monday PC deals being slowly released up to a potential big drop on Monday proper.

Cyber Monday itself is now a total anachronism, born of a time where it was a secondary online event partnering Black Friday. You know, where Black Friday was purely an in-store battle royal around who could fight there way to that cheap HDTV fastest without getting filmed for the local news, fists flying. But retailers will still hold specific products and deals over for the Monday after Black Friday, in the hopes of stretching out the online buying frenzy as long as possible.

And so are likely to see a fresh flurry of new deals cropping up on the morning of Cyber Monday, so strap in and enjoy the ride. Until then, however, we've still got a heap of existing deals, from bargain OLED TVs to fantastic gaming laptops, and even RTX 3080-powered desktops on sale right now.

Cyber Monday top deals today

Cyber Monday Gaming PC deals

Best gaming PC Alienware Aurora R11 | i7 10700KF | RTX 3080| $2,439.99 $2,391.19 at Dell (save $48)

A small discount on the Aurora R11, but it's currently our favorite pre-built gaming PC, and you can actually get one with an RTX 3080. Or an RTX 3070. In these scarce times, that's a win.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL10DH | RTX 2060 Super | Ryzen 7 | $1,449.99 $1,099.99 at Newegg (save $350)

This is a great saving on a big-brand PC that has a healthy core specification. The RTX 2060 Super is a great card for 1080p gaming and even manages some 1440p action in the right titles. It also lets you get in on the ray-tracing fun. The Ryzen 7 3700X is a great CPU, and with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, there's a lot of PC here for your money.

View Deal

Dell XPS Desktop | i5 10400 | GTX 1660 Ti | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,179.99 $699.99 (save $480)

This is a great setup for playing games at 1080p, with a deep discount for Black Friday. It can also handle some content creation chores, with a 6-core/12-thread CPU inside. Use promo code DBBFDTAFF6 for the full discount.View Deal

iBuyPower Gaming PC | RTX 3070 | Intel i7 | $1,749.99 $1,629.99 at iBuyPower (save $120)

You can bag a deal on an RTX 3070 this Black Friday it seems... you just have to buy a full system wrapped around it. That's some fancy wrapping paper, including 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, and the 8-core, 16-thread 10th Gen Intel Core i7. The system is expected to ship on the 10th December too.View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop | RX 5500 | Core i5 10400 | $869.99 $599.99 at HP (save $267 with coupon code)

With an AMD RX 5500 and Intel Core i5 10400 combo inside, this PC is built with some of the latest PC gaming tech around. It's no slouch either, and there's plenty of room to upgrade down the line. A great starting point for any PC gamer, make sure to use coupon code SMBHOL10 to maximise the discount.View Deal

VYBE RTX 3070 AMD Ryzen 5600X build | $1,899 $1,599 at Maingear (save $300)

It's proving to be especially difficult to find RTX 3070 cards and Ryzen 5600X CPUs at the moment, but this prebuilt gaming PC has both installed and ready to go. Saving $300 and not having to spend any time building sounds like a dream to me.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 | RTX 2080 Super | Ryzen 7 | $2,039.99 $1,649.99 at Dell (save $390)

The Aurora machines are our favorite pre-built gaming PCs right now, and this is a mighty discount on a mighty rig. Sure, the Ampere cards might have superseded the older Turing architecture, but there is still a whole lot of performance on offer. As well as 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a fantastic AMD processor.View Deal

Dell XPS Desktop SE | RTX 2070 Super | Intel i7 | $1,829.99 $1,399.99 at Dell (save $430)

The new Dell gaming PCs are pretty little things, with a bit of the Mac desktop aesthetic. That's no bad thing, especially when it comes packing an RTX 2070 Super, a 512GB SSD, and an 8-core, 16-thread Intel i7. One thing to note, however, is that it's only sporting a single 16GB stick of RAM, which will halve its bandwidth. Though you could always buy another stick...View Deal

Origin PC deals | Pick up to 3 free gifts on select systems

Origin hasn't yet listed any specific system deals, but it has launched its Black Friday bundles. The bonuses take the form of either a $50 VISA card, a 500GB Seagate SSD, a Corsair Void Pro wireless headset, a Corsair K55 and Harpoon keyboard/mouse setup, a Corsair Dark Core Pro mouse, or an Elgato Mini Dock.View Deal

HP Pavilion TP01-0145m | Radeon RTX 550 | Ryzen 3 | $549.99 $449.99 at Walmart

This unassuming box is a bit of an oddity for an office machine in that it pairs the Ryzen 3 3200G's integrated graphics with a Radeon RTX 550 graphics card. Beyond that, you get 8GB of RAM, a 128GB boot SSD for the bundled copy of Windows 10 Home, and a 1TB HDD. A decent work system that could play the odd game at a push.View Deal

NZXT PCs with RTX 30-series cards| 10% off any BLD PC

This deal starts Thanksgiving evening, and will get you a 10% discount on NZXT's very good, custom-built gaming PCs—with the elusive GeForce RTX 3080 and 3070 cards in them.View Deal

CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme | i5 10400F | GTX 1660 Super | 8GB RAM | 500GB NVMe SSD | $799.99 $679.99 (save $120)

This prebuilt by CyberpowerPC is a great starting setup for gamers looking to play the latest games in 1080p. It comes with a midrange i5 and the updated GTX 1660 Super, the only thing we'd recommend is a simple DIY RAM upgrade. View Deal

Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop deals

ALL AMD Dell G5 15 SE | AMD 4600H | RX 5600M | $929.99 $767.33 at Dell.com (save $162.66)

We've made a lot of noise about the RTX 2060 machines for less than $1,000 being good value, but the RX 5600M delivers similar performance making it an outstanding gaming laptop. With a 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen CPU, 8GB of 3,200MHz RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD, the overall package is pretty sweet too. Use code 'WEEKEND10' to get the full discount.View Deal

MSI Alpha 15 | AMD 4800H | RX 5600M | $1,399 $1,199 after rebate at Newegg

All AMD laptops are still a bit of a rarity even after great showings from its latest mobile hardware. The eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 4800H is one of the best laptop CPUs ever made, and the 6GB RX 5600M is an impressively powerful gaming GPU too. Paired with all that you get 16GB RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 144Hz 15.6-inch IPS display.View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 300 | RTX 2070 | Intel i7| $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at Microsoft (save $400)

A good-looking gaming laptop with a strong configuration: 16GB RAM, a 1080p 144Hz IPS display, and a 1TB SSD. You'll be able to play any modern PC game on it. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6-inch | Core i5-9300H | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1,099 $799 at Walmart (save $300)

For under $1000, an RTX 2060 is a very decent GPU to have in a laptop. The SSD is small, though, so you'll want external storage for anything you're not immediately using.View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming | 15.6-inch| Core i5 |GTX 1650 Ti | $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

The GeForce GTX 1650 Ti is a respectable GPU in the entry-level section and a fine grab in a gaming laptop that only costs $599.99. It won't push 60+ fps in every single game out there, but it will in many cases, and way more often than not will present a playable experience at 1080p.View Deal

HP Pavilion | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 5 | GTX 1650 | $699.99 $449.99 at Best Buy (save $250)

You can't get a gaming laptop for under $500, they said. And if you do, it will have crummy integrated graphics, they said. Well, THEY were wrong. This HP Pavilion rocks a 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen CPU and a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's not going to win any sprints but can offer a nice pace in games like Doom Eternal and Apex Legends.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 | Intel i5 | RTX 2070 Max-Q | $1,579.99 $1,249.99 Best Buy (save $330)

Not many laptops serve up a 240Hz refresh rate, but this one does, which is powered by a Comet Lake CPU and a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. It's a great option for esports, and with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, any gamer can jump on this without regret.

View Deal

MSI GL75 | 17.3-Inch |Intel i7 | RTX 2070 | $1,499 $1,199 after rebate

This is a strong configuration from top to bottom for playing games at high framerates. With a 6-core, 12-thread Intel CPU, a powerful mobile Nvidia GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD, this is a lot of laptop. Discounted price requires code 4STUDENT (save $100) and cashing in the $100 mail-in-rebate.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | Intel i3 | $959 $599 at Best Buy

It's no gaming laptop, but the Pro 7 is a solid tablet with PC pretensions thanks to its connected keyboard and Intel Core i3 processor. The 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD capacity would be a bit miserly on a fully fledged laptop, but in this 12.3-inch tablet form it will absolutely do the job you need of it.View Deal

Cyber Monday Gaming Monitor deals

Samsung 24-inch FreeSync Monitor | 1080p | 75Hz | $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (save $60)

This 24-inch monitor carries a budget price tag, but wields an IPS screen, 75Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support. Buyers who don't want to overspend on feature they may never use (like HDR and built-in speakers) should give this one strong consideration.

View Deal

Westinghouse UWQHD monitor | 34-inch | VA | 3440 x 1440 | $449.99 $329.99 at Newegg (save $120)

The more screen the better, especially when gaming. An ultrawide monitor like this one has its advantages, showing you more of the battle field at one time, its gentle curve wrapping around you so it's always in your peripheral vision. Feed it a fast framerate and hit its 1440p resolution, and you'll struggle to get a finer experience without hitting the price heights of 4K.View Deal

Samsung UJ590 | 32-inch | 4K VA | $369.99 $269.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

Proof that a quality 4K experience from a big brand needn't cost the earth. It may only be 60Hz and lack HDR support, but then driving this panel well beyond 60Hz is pretty implausible and many so-called HDR monitors are nothing of the sort.View Deal

Samsung CRG9 | 49-inch | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $999.99 on Amazon (save $500)

This 49-inch beast is comparable with the megabuck Samsung Odyssey G9 by most metrics, including DisplayHDR 1000 capability. It's not quite as tightly curved or as fast at 4ms rather than 1ms. But with 120Hz refresh and 1000 nits of brightness, it's still an absolute beauty.View Deal

Samsung CHG90 | 49-inch | 144Hz | $1,099.99 $749.99 on Amazon (save $350)

Another 49-inch beast, but slightly lower 3,840 by 1,080 resolution and without the retina-roasting HDR1000 capabilities. Still, it's a huge panel with 144Hz refresh support. What's more, the lower res will give you a better chance of actually hitting those buttery smooth refresh highs.View Deal

Dell Curved FreeSync Monitor | 32-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | $449.99 $329.99 at Best Buy (save $120)

This is one of the perennial deals of the year, with the 32-incher from Dell getting discounts over Prime Day and now Black Friday. It's a quality screen with 165Hz refresh rate, a 1440p resolution, and a VA panel. It also supports AMD's FreeSync frame-smoothing tech for butter gaming. Mmm, buttery gaming...View Deal

HP 27f | 27-inch | 1080p | 75Hz | $249.99 $109.99 at Best Buy (save $140)

Some great savings here, on a quality panel. Not the highest refresh, but it comes with AMD FreeSync support. Already great value at full price, now with $140 savings, the super-slim 27F VGA monitor is worth a look, if you just want to get some basic 1080p gaming underway—particularly for those packing an AMD GPU.View Deal

Acer Predator XB271HU | 27-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | $699.99 $499 at Amazon (save $200)

The XB271 is one of my favourite displays of all time, it uses the exact same panel as the Asus ROG PG279Q, which currently sits atop our best gaming monitors list. And with a $233 discount, it's a great price for a high refresh 1440p panel. There's no HDR involved, but that's almost a moot point on PC these days.View Deal

Cyber Monday TV deals

Best gaming TV LG OLED65CXPUA | 65-inch | OLED | 4K | $2,499 $1,899 (save $600)

The best 4K TV for gaming at a healthy discount raring to test out your RTX 3070 or RX 6800 XT (when you eventually get one). The LG CX series is unmatched in terms of colour and contrast, this is as close as you can get to the perfect gaming panel.View Deal

Vizio UHD SmartCast TV | 55-inch | OLED | $1,299.99 $899 at Best Buy (save $400)

Want an OLED TV? Of course you do, and now Vizio has slashed the price of its 55-inch SmartCast screen there is now one that's more within reach than we've seen. With $400 off the list price this OLED TV has been designed with gaming in mind with its new ProGaming Engine. Sweet.View Deal

Vizio UHD SmartCast TV | 65-inch | OLED | $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

This is arguably a better deal than the 55-inch above, given that you get a hefty $500 off the sticker price of the 65-inch version. It's still impressively thin, packs a great OLED panel, and like it's smaller sibling is still packing the same gaming-focused processing power under the hood.

View Deal

Sony X900H | 4K | 65-inch | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (save $400)

Great savings here on this vast 65-inch, ultra-high resolution smart Android TV. We're anticipating a firmware update some time in "Winter 2020" for HDMI 2.1 compatibility, so maybe don't buy if you're looking to use a next-gen console on it straight away. Either way, with this kind of saving on a TV that does almost everything it sets out to, it's hard to ignore.View Deal

LG CX 55-Inch OLED TV | $1,699 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

We found the 48-inch model to be the best TV for gaming, and this one is both bigger and cheaper right now. If you've been waiting to make the plunge into OLED territory, now is the time to jump.

View Deal

Sony Bravia A9G | OLED| 55-inch | $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Unless you have a vast lounge a 55-inch 4K TV is the sweet spot for big-screen televisions, and OLED is the perfect panel technology for such a beast. It's also a great technology for gaming, delivering impeccable contrast and HDR. And with $600 off this Sony OLED it's below $2,000 right now.View Deal

TCL UHD Roku Smart TV | 65-inch | LED | $498 $428 at Walmart (save $70)

TCL TVs are a fantastic option if you're on a budget. I have an older version of this model and I love it. The build quality is great, and while it lacks the bells and whistles of more expensive options you really can't beat its picture quality at this price.View Deal

Cyber Monday NVMe SSD deals

Star SSD Western Digital WD_Black SN750 | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | $234.99 $115.99 at Best Buy (save $119)

This 1TB PCIe SSD will deliver high-end storage performance, with a serious gobbet of game storing capacity. It's not going to hit the heights of PCIe 4.0 drives, but you'll struggle to find a comparative option with the space on offer to this WD SSD.View Deal

Western Digital WD_Black SN750 | 500GB | PCIe 3.0 | $62.99 at Amazon

Western Digital came late to the SSD game, despite being a huge name in the hard drive market, but the SN750 appeared with its own controller and performance to match the might of Samsung's NVMe SSDs. It's still up there, and this 500GB version is a great little drive for this price.View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO SSD | 500GB | PCIe 3.0 | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $40)

You'd probably want a 1TB drive, but if you can't stretch that far a 500GB NVMe drive is still absolutely better than not having one. Especially when it's a speedy Samsung offering. This is a decent price for a half terabyte drive and it's not really that much slower than the slightly update EVO Plus version.View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO Plus | 500GB| PCIe 3.0 | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $50)

We may be getting near the point where we regularly recommend a 1TB NVMe SSD as the baseline for what you should be having as a boot drive in your gaming rig, but for right now, having a speedy 500GB 970 EVO Plus on your side will do just fine. That will make Windows feel zippy, as well as your most oft-played games.View Deal

Crucial P1 | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | $104.99 $93.99 at Amazon (10% off)

Let's be clear, while it is an NVMe SSD, the Crucial P1 is not in the same league as a Samsung version, but that said it's still hugely quicker than any SATA drive any manufacturer can offer. And at under $100 it's a whole lot of speedy storage for not a whole lot of actual cash.View Deal

Crucial P5 | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon (20% off)

There's a lot to love about the cheaper P2 model above, but it can't hold a candle to the P5. This is Crucial's fastest consumer NVMe drive today with seq. read speeds of 3,400MB/s and seq. write of up to 3,000MB/s. That puts it right up there at the top-end of PCIe 3.0 drives today, and perfect for your operating system, applications, and games.View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO Plus | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $100)

While we're still waiting for the newer PCIe 4.0 interface to become ubiquitous speedy PCIe 3.0 SSDs, such as this excellent Samsung 970 EVO Plus, are still absolutely worth your money. For under $150 this is a good price for a 1TB NVMe SSD, though you may find lesser-known brands hitting $120-odd around Black Friday.View Deal

Corsair MP400 | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | $136.99 $114.99 at Newegg (save $22)

As a member of the QLC brigade this Corsair PCIe 3.0 drive can't quite muster the write performance of something like Samsung or WD's finest, but this is still decent value for 1TB of SSD storage with performance way ahead of an equivalent SATA drive.View Deal

Mushkin Enhanced Pilot-E | 2TB | PCIe 3.0 | $309.99 $209.99 at Newegg (save $100)

The price of NVMe drives is at a spectacularly low level right now, to the point where a seriously quick 2TB drive like this is only a shade over $200. That, together with its competitive read/write speed, makes this a rather desirable little slice of silicon to house your precious game data.View Deal

Cyber Monday SATA SSD deals

Samsung SSD 860 EVO | 500GB | $89.99 $53.99 at Amazon (save $36)

This 500GB version of the mighty Samsung 860 EVO will still deliver plenty of PC storage capacity for the discerning gamer, with performance ahead of anything your ol' spinner platter hard drive could dream of hitting. Though it is worth noting that you will find NVMe options for not a whole lot more if your system is compatible.

View Deal

Samsung SSD 860 EVO | 1TB | $199.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $100)

If you are after some solid solid state storage options then the classic 860 EVO is one of the best SATA drives you can buy. Samsung is always reliable in the SSD world now, and at half price this 1TB SATA drive is outstanding value as either the base for your whole rig or just some speedy secondary Steam library storage.

View Deal

Cyber Monday External SSD deals

Crucial X8 | 1TB | $189.95 $129.95 at Amazon (save $60)

What's better than external storage? Superfast external storage, that's what. And it doesn't get much faster than this chunk of aluminum and silicon—we're talking transfer rates up to 1050MB/s here. It also happens to be rugged enough to take out into the big outdoors with you. View Deal

WD Black P50 Game Drive | 2TB | 2GB/s | $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon (save $200)

This is as good as external USB storage currently gets thanks to a 20Gbps interface, NVMe M.2 drive hidden behind a USB bridge and TLC rather than QLC NAND memory. Five-year warranty makes this a great long-term and high-speed game storage solution.View Deal

Samsung X5 | 2TB | Thunderbolt 3 | $699.99 $549.99 at Amazon (save $150)

Yeah, that is a lot of money to drop on some external SSD storage, but look, that's 2TB of NVMe-class data space. For any professional working on large data sets out in the field, who needs to transfer that stuff around, then spending big on a high-capacity SSD makes a lot of sense. And with $150 off the X5 is great on those counts.View Deal

SanDisk Extreme | 500GB | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $60)

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is a rugged, reliable drive that is easy to recommend because it's a well-built quality external drive. It can generally be picked up for not much more than this anyway, but

at $95 it's still a good price for a versatile external drive.View Deal

SanDisk Extreme | 1TB | $249.99 $139.99 at Amazon (save $110)

External SSDs are becoming more and more important with the release of the next-gen consoles, but they're also vital for the professional PC crowd too. Having a rugged drive such as this SanDisk, with this level of performance, means working with large data sizes on the go is far easier.View Deal

Cyber Monday Gaming Chair deals

Best gaming chair SecretLab Omega| $419 $349 at SecretLab (save $70)

Our favorite gaming chair is a good buy at its usual price, so this discount is the cherry on top. It has great build quality and firm back support, and we especially appreciate that it comes with nice memory foam pillows to rest our heads and lower backs against.View Deal

SecretLab Titan | $459 $389 at SecretLab (save $70)

The Titan is essentially the Omega, but built for the Titan PC gamer (aka if you're over 6ft tall or weigh more than 240 pounds). The same excellent build quality and finish applies here, too. Unfortunately the Titan is out of stock at the moment, so the deal has switched to pre-order, but at the same price.View Deal

AKRacing Core Series EX| $349.00 $219.99 at Amazon ($130 off)

If you really want a lie-flat gaming chair, then AKRacing is going to be your jam, with its 180-degree recline. Unnecessary, I'll grant you, but the steel frame, adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and build quality mean the Core Series EX has other things to recommend it too.View Deal

AKRacing Masters Series | $529.00 $299 at Amazon (save $230)

The more premium AKRacing seat has had a hefty price cut on Amazon which brings it down to the previous price of the chair tiers below it. That makes this a pretty impressive price for such a well-padded and well-specced gaming chair.View Deal

DXRacer Racing Series | $369.99 $299.99 at Walmart (save $70)

DXRacer chairs don't often come cheap, and still at $300 this is no cheap gaming chair, but with $70 off you're getting a quality racing-style seat with a healthy discount on the standard listing price. View Deal

Cyber Monday Gaming Mice deals

Great gaming rodent Logitech G502 Lightspeed | Wireless | 25,600 DPI | $149.99 $99.99 on Amazon (save $50)

I love this mouse so much, I refuse to give the test model back (IT'S MINE, I SAY). It boasts all the same fantastic features as its wired counterpart, but without the stiff wire to hold you back. This, along with the same incredible tracking and responsiveness, plus a nifty magnetic nook to store your dongle—for on-the-go gaming. And it's a third off, right now.View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero | Wired | 25,600 DPI | $79.99 $39.99 on Amazon (save $40)

Though it may be slightly awkward for little hands, this is a beautifully ergonomic piece of kit for right-handers. With 11 individually programmable buttons, including left/right tilt on the mouse wheel, this is a highly adaptable mouse. You can even unlock the mouse wheel for silent, infinite scroll—endless fun. The cable's a little stiff, but there's not much to complain about, especially for half price.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Wired | 20,000 DPI | $69.99 $49.99 on Amazon (save $20)

Entitled "best gaming mouse for most gamers" in our list of best gaming mice, the DeathAdder has everything a gamer could need. Not only does it exhibit flawless tracking, it also boasts a simple, right handed ergonomic shape, and a respectable 82g weight. The Razer Synapse software is slowly improving, too. For 29% off, that's a great bargain. View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity | Wired | 16,000 DPI | $99.99 $69.99 on Amazon

This is the wired version of the best MMO gaming mouse from our list of best gaming mice. This hugely versatile rodent comes with three distinct side panels, sporting 2, 7, or 12-button configurations, so it can readily adapt to your daily needs. The Naga may be a little big for some, and a touch heavy at 120g, but its radical design and quality build make it a great buy. And there's 30% off, right now, View Deal

Roccat Kone AMIO | Wired | 16,000 DPI | $79.50 $49.99 on Amazon (save $29.51)

Not only are you getting a very stylish, German engineered gaming mouse here, you're also getting a piece of history—the original was the first mouse to get multicoloured RGBs. There are only three programmable buttons, and five profile slots, but it does the job simply, in sleek, sturdy style, and with great ergonomics, too.View Deal

Cyber Monday Gaming Keyboard deals

Logitech G213 Prodigy | Membrane | Wired | Full-sized | $69.99 $39.99 on Amazon (save $30)

If you're not up on the mechanical hype, and just want a quality, cheap membrane typing experience, Logitech has your back here. There's a host of customisability with the key-by-key RGB lights, and it features a built in wrist rest. So, though it's not great for fast-paced, competitive titles, fledgling PC gamers out there can get their feet wet for under $40.View Deal

Logitech G513 Carbon | Clicky GX Blue | Wired | Full-sized | $130 $99.99 on Amazon (save $30)

Gorgeous build quality from Logitech, as always, here. And where the G513 falls short with it's lack of dedicated media controls, it makes up for in sheer workmanship, no-nonsense functionality, and durability. And, although you can't reprogram every single key, you do get a nifty USB passthrough. This deal includes the wrist rest, and is available with a couple of different switch types.View Deal

Corsair K95 Platinum | Cherry MX Brown | Wired | Full-sized | $199.99 $129.99 on Amazon (save $70)

Right now you can get the "best mechanical keyboard for gaming and productivity" on our best mechanical gaming keyboard list, for 35% off the RRP. For this price, RGBs go without saying, and you're getting dedicated media controls, USB passthrough, topped with the tactile (yet quiet) MX brown switches—not that these are to everyone's taste. Still, there's a detachable wrist rest included, not to mention the 6 programmable macro keys, and N-key rollover.View Deal

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 | Cherry MX Brown | Wired | Full-sized | $159.98 $109.99 on Amazon (save $50)

Corsair know what they're doing, it's safe to say. For your money, you get dedicated media controls, a USB 2.0 passthrough, and allover quality that makes this one of the best boards around. It comes with tactile, quiet, MX brown switches too, and it even comes with a wrist rest. If you've got a little more to spend, the Cherry MX red model is 25% off at the moment, too.View Deal

Logitech G815 | Mechanical | Wired | Full-sized | Low profile | $199.99 $149.99 on Amazon (save $50)

A little different, this low-profile keyboard comes with either linear, clicky, or tactile GL mechanical switch options—for the same price. The low profile switches offer high-speed performance, and an almost chiclet aesthetic. The G815 also comes with discrete media controls and RGB lighting. Because it is 2020, after all.View Deal

Cyber Monday Gaming Headset deals

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Who needs RGB when you can sit there with greenest of green headphones strapped to your head. More importantly this headset boasts virtual 7.1 surround sound, are really comfortable, have in-line controls, and a retractable noise isolating microphone to make for an altogether impressive audio experience. And $20 off? Seems rude not to grab a pair. View Deal

Razer Kraken X Ultralight | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (save $15)

Our best cheap gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound just got cheaper. It may not have all the flair of the more expensive models, but this is the tradeoff for a cheaper headset with exquisite virtual 7.1 surround sound. It falls a little short with bass frequencies, and you'll be stuck with your bendy mic in the way a bit, but you'll be able to nail that guy trying to sneak up on you in-game. And, at 0.55lbs, it wont even feel like you're wearing a headset at all. View Deal

HyperX Cloud II | $99.99 $79.00 at Amazon (save $21)

One of the leading headsets in the push to improve PC audio, the HyperX Cloud II is still a great option if you're looking for quality audio. The memory foam ear pads and aluminum frame make this headset feel like a far higher ticket price item than it actually is. And the sound quality is also great for the money, especially with $20 off.View Deal

Cooler Master MH670 | $119.99 $69.99 after rebate on Amazon (save $50)

Not only are you getting awesome 7.1 virtual surround sound here, you also get wireless cross platform compatibility, and luxurious leatherette cushioning. All the greebles are detachable, for easy portability. And, while the earcups may be a little tight, it has an awesome 18hr battery life, clear audio quality to make up for it.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core | $79.99 $64.99 at Amazon

This Wireless headset ticks the most important boxes: it's light, comfortable, and produces decent audio. It supports Virtual 7.1 surround sound, if you want your gaming to be more immersive. The noise cancelling microphone is also pretty decent, and can be flipped out of the way when not needed. That extra $15 off right now makes this a bit of bargain. View Deal

Razer Nari Ultimate | $199.99 $119.00 at Amazon

Haptic feedback in a headset? Surely some kind of joke? Actually no, while it sounds like a pure gimmick, Razer has managed to refine this idea enough that it actually adds to your gaming experience rather than takes away from it. You also get THX Audio and a retractable mic to make for an all-around impressive headset. This is a bargain too. View Deal

Cyber Monday Graphics Card deals

MSI RX 5500 XT | AMD Navi | 8GB | $204.99 $189.99 at Best Buy (save $15)

It's hard as all hell to find a new graphics card right now, with the old high-end GPUs running dry as the new ones came out only the lower end of the market has cards. The RX 5500 XT is a decent sub-$200 card right now, and a bit cheaper than its release MSRP. There are RX 570 cards on Amazon which cost more, a damning indictment of the market...

Cyber Monday CPU deals

Intel Core i7 10700K | 8 cores | 5.1GHz | $387 $359.99 at Amazon (save $27.01)

Armed with 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to a 5.1GHz boost clock, this Comet Lake processor is one of the best CPUs for gaming. It's also a better value proposition than the Ryzen 7 5800X, another 8-core/16-thread CPU, which it trades blows with in our testing.View Deal

Intel Core i9 10850K | 10 cores | 5.2GHz | $539.94 $442.15 at Amazon (save $97.79)

The Core i9 10850K slots in underneath Intel's flagship Core i9 10900K with the same number of cores and threads (10 and 20, respectively), but with slightly slower clocks—3.6GHz to 5.2GHz, compared to 3.7GHz to 5.3GHz. In other words, you get near best-in-class performance for a cheaper price, especially with this discount in play.

View Deal

Intel Core i9 9900K | 8 cores | 5.0GHz | $399.99 $319.99 at Newegg (save $80)

Intel's previous generation flagship Core i9 9900K is now available at its lowest price yet, offering 8 cores and 16 threads with clock speeds up to 5.0 GHz. If you're looking to save a few bucks the i9 9900K will net you fairly similar performance to the current gen i7 10700K.

View Deal

Intel Core i3-10100 | 4 Core | 4.3GHz | $122.00 $99.99 (save $22.01)

This is one of Intel's 10th-generation Core i3 chips, with four cores, eight threads, and a boost clock of up to 4.3GHz. If you need a budget CPU right now, this is a good option, especially with many of AMD's options out of stock at the moment.View Deal

Cyber Monday RAM deals

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB | 3200MHz | CL16 | $98 $63.99 at Amazon (save $34)

Corsair, now known for its peripherals more than anything else, started out as a well-respected name in RAM. That's still absolutely true. This kit ticks everything you want from a good kit of memory—decent frequency, great latency, and thanks to this deal great value for money. You know it'll just work in any system too. Note there is no RGB bling to be had here. View Deal

G.Skill TridentZ RGB 16GB | 3200MHz | CL 16 | $84.99 $76.99 at Newegg (save $8)

This may not be a huge saving, but this is a good kit anyway, so don't be put off by the fact you're only saving $8. Rated at 3,200MHz with a CAS Latency of 16, this is exactly the kind of specifications you want for a speedy Intel build. It just so happens to look pretty sweet in any system as well, which gets the thumbs up from us. View Deal

Adata XPG Spectrix D60 RGB | 3600MHz | CL 18 | $94.99 $89.99 at BestBuy (save $5)

If you're rocking an AMD system, or want to, then this 3600MHz kit is where it's at. The CAS Latency of 18 is standard at this speed, and while it would be nice to use a CL 16 kit instead, you generally have to pay a lot more for the privilege. Beyond that, this is a fairly standard, if incredibly vibrant, pair of sticks that will make any build stand out. View Deal

Other Cyber Monday deals

Dust buster MECO compressed air PC duster | 550W | $45.99 $40.99 with coupon at Amazon (save $5)

Your computer, and assorted peripherals, will absorb more dust than it's comfortable to imagine, so sometimes you need to get rid. Even if it's just to help you sleep at night. But a good PC duster can help fix stuck keys on a mechanical keyboard, or clear the airways of your clogged up CPU fan, so can be vital. This powerful duster can help all of that.View Deal

Amazon devices | Up to 60% off

Sales events like Black Friday are always when Amazon tries to cut down its stock of its Echo Dots, Kindles, Fire tablets—all that stuff. You'll find many of those products at their lowest prices this week.View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 | 256GB | $399 at Amazon

Okay, it's not actually a deal in the strictest sense, because this is the normal price, but it's still a steal for the best entry point into virtual reality there has ever been. The 256GB version is maybe overkill if you're going to spend most of your time plugging it into your PC for some quality Alyx time, but for that full, untethered experience the extra storage will allow you to keep a ton of games, TV shows, and movies all in the headset. And it still delivers one of the best VR experiences around.View Deal