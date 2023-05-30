Computex 2023: all the biggest stories from the Taiwan tech show

By Dave James
Katie Wickens, Jeremy Laird, Jacob Ridley
We're on the ground out in Taipei to give you the lowdown on the biggest show in PC hardware.

Computex is the most important tech show of the year for the PC industry. And, by extension, that makes Computex the biggest thing in tech for PC gamers, too. This year it's back for really reals, having taken a hiatus of a couple years thanks to the vagaries of the global pandemic.

And we're finally back on the ground in moist Taipei, too this year. Jacob and Katie are on site sampling all the technological delights the Taiwanese trade show has to offer us, while Jeremy and I are back at base offering support and pithy comment.

You can argue that there is less emphasis these days from the big tech companies to time particular releases to coincide with a big event such as Computex—which is certainly true—but while there may be no big reveals from Nvidia, Intel, or AMD, it's an opportunity for the companies that fill out the rest of your PC to make a splash.

So, without any more of me blithering on, here's our roundup of all the news from Computex 2023 so far.

Computex 2023: Day one

Corsair Dominator3D print your own DDR5 (kinda) with Corsair's new Dominator kit

A animation showing the 12VHPWR connector with new yellow colour inserted correctly and incorrectly.MSI has tweaked the notorious 12-pin GPU power cable so it's more obvious when it's not properly plugged in

Varmilo mechanical keyboards on display at Computex 2023.Varmilo wins my best dressed award for its incredible keyboard designs over at Computex 2023

Asus GPU powerAsus shows off RTX 4070 GPU running with no power cables

PCIe 5.0 SSD cooling on display at Computex 2023.Holy moly SSDs need serious cooling now

MSI RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X SlimMSI's new line of Gaming X Slim graphics cards has made me irrationally angry

Cougar gaming chair with a fan in the backrest.After a full Computex day in 32 degree heat I've never been happier to sit in a gaming chair with a fan in the backrest

Hyte THICC Q60 coolerHyte has officially won my best name of Computex prize with the THICC AIO cooler

MSI graphics card cooling concepts at Computex 2023.MSI prototypes for the future of graphics card cooling look impressive and expensive

Intel Meteor Lake CPU showcaseIntel demos Stable Diffusion running locally on its new AI-accelerated Meteor Lake CPU

NvidiaJen-Hsun says Intel's process tech is looking so good Nvidia's open to using its fabs for future GPUs

The Nexus link portalApparently PC building is about slapping 'brains' on all your components now

Computex 2023: Pre-show

The DGX GH200 super GPU superimposed on a purple background.Nvidia's massive AI GPU has enough memory to make a gamer weep and even Jensen Huang's wondering 'if this could play Crysis?'

NvidiaNvidia's bringing its AI avatars to games and they can interact with players in real-time. With voiced dialogue. And facial animations


Dave James
Dave James

Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.

