Adata's shown its 1600W PSU can power four 450W RTX 4090s and that it really doesn't care for maths

At Computex this week Adata has been showing off the extreme capacity of its nominally 1600W Fusion Titanium power supply. And it's been doing that by running four of Nvidia's most powerful graphics cards in tandem and thrashing those RTX 4090 cards with the FurMark power virus and OctaneBench.

Our colleagues over at Tom's Hardware spotted the setup on the show floor, and noted that the system was peaking at over 2200W of system power drawn from that Adata PSU.

May I just remind you again that it's meant to be a 1600W PSU?

At the GeForce cards' peak TGP of 450W, that would theoretically mean the system would need to at least be capable of running at 1800W, but the fact total system power can even exceed that point, and that the Fusion Titanium can still cope with it is pretty damned impressive.

Though I guess it's not classed as a 2.2TW PSU because either it would nuke the efficiency claims or just not be happy running at that level full time. I mean, what gaming PSU would?

Part of the reason for that extreme potential capacity is the new power supply uses gallium nitride (GaN) transistors, and it represents one of the first times you'll see the technology in use in a consumer-grade gaming PSU.

It's also a fully digital supply, meaning that practically every facet of the PSU can be monitored and controlled through its XPG Prime software. Though you're going to have to really know what you're doing if you're going to start tweaking your power supply.

Adata says it's going to be shipping the Fusion 1600W Titanium in July, but it hasn't yet disclosed a price for this premium PSU. Don't expect it to be cheap…