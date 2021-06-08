Capcom's E3 showcase is Monday 14 June, will contain monsters, zombies and lawyers

Capcom has had some problems in recent times, most notably the huge hack it suffered last year, but one area that has been going very well is the games. This year so far has seen Monster Hunter: Rise and Resident Evil Village release to acclaim. The golden age continues.

This is obviously the perfect time for Capcom to announce a new Dragon's Dogma (or God Hand, if we're dreaming), but its E3 event looks like it'll be focused on smaller updates. The showcase now has a set time: Monday, June 14, at 2:30PM PT/ 5:30PM ET / 1:30 AM BST).

Capcom isn't exactly sending out the big-hitters here: most of these games are already available, so it'll be the plans for ongoing support in the case of Rise and whatever DLC is coming to Village: the Capcom leak suggested that the latter's DLC would be multiplayer oriented, which is interesting to think about. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is a pack of pre-existing (but excellent) games in the series, set in Victorian London and due out July 27. Monster Hunter Stories 2 will also release on PC in July.

The real question is what Capcom's keeping back. A good bet would be another look at Resident Evil Re:Verse, a multiplayer shooter set in that universe.

Perhaps Capcom will have a surprise or two in store, like another glimpse at the mysterious Pragmata (it's possible this project has been re-named 'Shield')? Or the long-rumoured Dragon's Dogma 2? Even a Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition announcement for PC would be welcome. Whatever Capcom's got for PC, you'll read about it here.