Resident Evil Re:Verse has been delayed

It looks like Resident Evil Re:Verse, the deathmatch multiplayer offshoot scheduled to release alongside Resident Evil Village , won’t release next month as planned. Instead, it’ll release at some unspecified time during summer, according to an email sent to “Resident Evil ambassadors” seen by Gamespot .

The delay won’t dramatically affect the launch of Village: This 6v6 multiplayer component appears to have very little to do with Ethan Winters’ latest jaunt, despite being free to anyone who purchases Village. It’s kinda like a Deathmatch Allstars for the series: When it eventually releases you’ll get to play as Chris and Clare Redfield, Jill Valentine and Ada Wong, among other series stars.

While Capcom has yet to make a wider announcement, the Re:Verse website does now read that the game will launch “Summer 2021.” The delay follows a series of betas that haven’t exactly caused a groundswell of enthusiasm. Josh West on our sibling site Gamesradar noted that “the Re:Verse open beta has revealed a game with—potentially—very little staying power, which means we could well have yet another Resident Evil online experiment that will fade from view as quickly as it emerged.”

Still, like Capcom’s last multiplayer experiment Resident Evil Resistance, which aped the asymmetrical format of Dead By Daylight, you can take it or leave it. Resident Evil Village is still on track to release on May 7. I’ve reached out to Capcom for official word on Re:Verse’s status, and will update if I hear back.