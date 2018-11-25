While it's always a big player on Cyber Monday, Walmart might be the last store that comes to mind for PC part/component deals, but it's becoming increasingly relevant. The company just launched its own line of gaming PCs, and there are often several good deals available on PC parts.
Here's some good deals that have cropped up over this Cyber Monday weekend.
Walmart Cyber Monday deals
Asus ROG Strix | Intel i5-8300H | $849.99 ($190 off)
With a GTX 1050Ti, 128GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM, this is a great and affordable entry into gaming laptops. Buy at Walmart.
Dell G5 | Intel i7-8750H | $849.00 ($350 off)
If you're looking for a little more processing power, this Dell G5 is a good pick, complete with a GTX 1050Ti, 128GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. Buy at Walmart.
HP Pavilion | 15.6" | i5-8300H | GTX 1050 Ti | $599 (save $200)
At the budget end of the spectrum, this HP Pavilion is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a GTX 1050 Ti-powered system. Buy at Walmart.
CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme | Ryzen 7 2700X | $999.99 ($590 off)
This desktop comes with the newest AMD Radeon RX 590, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD, and 2TB HDD. It also includes a keyboard and mouse. Buy at Walmart.
SkyTech ArchAngel Elite | Ryzen 5 2600 | $999 ($100 off)
This PC has an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, a GTX 1070 Ti graphics card, an unspecified 500GB 3D NAND SSD, and 8GB of RAM. Buy at Walmart.
MSI RTX 2080 Sea Hawk X | $860 ( $217 off)
An RTX 2080 with a liquid cooling design for under $1,000? Check. Buy at Walmart.
Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Dual-Fan OC Edition | 8GB GDDR6 | $809 ($90 off)
This RTX 2080 can reach overclocked speeds of up to 1830 MHz. It also comes with a copy of Battlefield 5. Buy at Walmart.
EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Ultra | 8GB GDDR6 | $849.97 ($80 off)
The RTX 2070 version delivers good performance at a more affordable price. This version also comes bundled with Battlefield 5. Buy at Walmart.
MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Armor | 6GB GDDR5 | $280 ($88 off)
The GTX 1060 is still one of the most popular graphics cards for a budget-friendly build. Perfect for gaming in 1080p. Buy at Walmart.
EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 | 6GB GDDR5 | $299 ($60 off)
Slightly more than the MSI version, but this GTX 1060 comes with a free copy of Monster Hunter: World. Buy at Walmart.
Dell 27-Inch Monitor | Full HD 1080p| $119.99 ($80 off)
Save a chunk of change on this Dell 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel. It's a Full HD 1080p display with a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support for smooth gameplay. Buy at Walmart.
Logitech G203 Prodigy | 6,000 DPI | $24.99 (Save $15)
Our budget pick for the best gaming mouse. The G203 Prodigy has Logitech's premium design and build quality at an entry level price. Buy at Walmart.
Logitech G910 Orion Spark | Romer-G | $89.99 (Save $25)
Logitech's homegrown Romer-G mechanical switch has its own unique feel, a bit softer and subtler than Cherry switches. If that sounds appealing, and you want a keyboard with keycaps that are sloped to keep your fingers in place, this is a good board. Buy at Walmart.
Samsung Q8FN 55" | 4K QLED| $1,497.99 ($1,102 off)
This is one of our best 4K TV for gaming picks. With QLED backlighting and a 2160p resolution, getting this at half the usual price is well worth the investment. Buy at Walmart.
Samsung 55" 4K QLED Smart TV (Q6F) | $997.99 ($500 off)
Upgrading to a QLED screen is pricey, but Black Friday deals like this one put Samsung's superior color range into a more manageable price range. Buy at Walmart.
Sharp 55" 4K HDR LED Smart TV | $329.99 ($181 off)
On the budget end, Walmart has this Sharp screen for $329 (it was $300, so it's gone up). Should give you decent quality for the price. Buy at Walmart.
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller | $39 (save $21)
The indomitable DualShock 4 for the PS4 is one of our all time favorites to use on PC. Buy at Walmart.
What to expect from Walmart deals on Cyber Monday
Most of Walmart's yearly sales aren't in the realm of PCs or PC components—more like appliances, game consoles, clothes, and so on. However, 4K TVs are becoming more and more popular for PC gaming, and you can bet on Walmart having a ton of those on sale. For example, Walmart had a few popular 4K TVs for 30% off last year.
There's a good chance that Walmart's new 'Overpowered' PCs will also be on sale, but a significant discount would be required to make them price-competitive with custom-built PCs.
Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are already live, and there are only a few computer-related offers so far. The best deals will likely be held until the actual day of Cyber Monday, so we might see more relevant offers at that point.
Expired deals
These deals have expired, but they may come back. They're listed here for reference, and also so you can see what the going price was on earlier deals.
Samsung 55" 4K Smart TV | $397.99 ($302 off)
If you want to go a bit bigger than the 43" below, this 55" 4K TV still comes to a reasonable price on sale from Walmart. Not as fancy as one of Samsung's QLEDs, but the price shows it. Buy at Walmart.
Samsung 43" 4K Smart TV | $277.99 ($222 off)
A good-looking 120 Hz TV with a processor that should be able to handle the Steam Link app well, and a nice way to supplement your monitor for under $300. Buy at Walmart.