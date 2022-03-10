Where are the ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Another week, another new batch of level up tokens from the Monarch questline to collect. This week, you can find one at the ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3. Unfortunately, Epic Games doesn't spell out level up token locations in great detail, so unless you're overly familiar with the map, you might end up going on goose chase.

We've gone to the trouble of laying out exactly where the ruins are in Fortnite and where to find the level up token located there. Remember that in order to access these level up tokens, you have to purchase the Monarch Quest bundle. For every batch of level up tokens you collect, you'll get access to a new skin or cosmetic item associated with the bundle.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Where are the ruins in Fortnite?

Head to the northeast portion of the map, northeast of the giant statue at the Sanctuary. Check the map below for an exact look.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once there, you actually wont find the token at the ruins on the island. You're looking for the broken stone tower just a few yards off the coast to the east. Check the picture below to see where the level up token is located.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

