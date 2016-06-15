Titanfall 2 video introduces Ronin, the sword wielding robot

Titanfall 2 was finally shown at EA's E3 press conference earlier this week, and it got me very excited. It got me excited because, not only does it feature giant robots that are purpose built to destroy other robots, but those robots can sometimes wield swords. Giant swords.

Ronin is the sword-bearing Titan class in the sequel, and there's a short video embedded below all about it. Ronin also appears to wield some kind of long range shotgun known as the Leadwall, but it's the sword that matters most. In addition to, y'know, slashing stuff to death, it can also emit a rapid lightning projectile that kills everything in its path.

Titanfall releases in October. Sam liked it so much that he queued four times for it at E3. That's high praise, because Sam ain't a fan of queuing. Here's his impressions.