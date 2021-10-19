This Week in PC Gaming: Resident Evil 4 VR, Inscryption, and RazonCON 2021

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of PC games as we know it.

Stop me if you heard this one before! Resident 4 is getting another remake, this time in VR. Inscryption is a spooky card-based horror I didn't know I wanted to play until I saw it. The third game in Dark Pictures Anthology, House of Ashes, shows us what happens when you mix Special Forces with ancient Sumerian monsters.

The PC gaming forecast is expecting to see an action-packed RazerCON 2021 as new laptops, and other snaked-themed goodies get announced on the big green stage.

