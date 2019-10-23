Star Wars: The Old Republic finally lets you be Kit Fisto

Star Wars: The Old Republic is still embroiled in a war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire, but with the new Onslaught expansion you can now take part in the war as a funky space wizard with lots of tentacles and big, haunting eyes.

Onslaught features a new story across two new planets, Onderon and Mek-Sha, concluding with a trip back to Corellia for a flashpoint, playable solo or with a group. There's also new operation on Onderon's moon, featuring Czerka and a bunch of Trandoshans. The war's been a bit of a mess, inspiring a surge in crime and piracy, but as the Chosen One who has been saving everyone's hide year after year, you might be able to put your own faction back on top.

A new expansion means a new level cap, with Onslaught taking players up to level 75, but of course I've opted to postpone all this so I can make yet another alt. How could I not? The Old Republic lets you play as a nautolan now, like the Clone Wars era Jedi, Kit Fisto. I've actually made two, I confess. I made a Jedi, of course, but nautolans also get cool eye patches, effectively forcing me to also make a smuggler.

I take no responsibility for this. Look how handsome he is, though!

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

There's a bunch of neat additions with this expansion, not least of which are the new tactical items. These go in a new gear slot and augment your existing abilities, opening the door to new builds for every class. There's more gear in general, of course, so you'll be able to hunt down some new set bonuses. Or you can just do what I do and be entirely driven by fashion.

The classes have been given an update, too, with each of them getting a new high-level ability to go along with the new gear and fancy tactical items.

Onslaught is free for all subscribers, but free players will also notice some changes. The Rise of the Hutt Cartel and Shadow of Revan expansions are now available to everyone, complete with a bump in the level cap. If you want to get all the way up to 75, though, you'll need to pay.

It's live now, and you can check out the full patch notes here.