Where to find a rose at Steel Farm or the Orchard

Fortnite's Wild Hearts event is here, and players are celebrating Valentine's Day the only way Epic knows how: with more challenges and cosmetics. There's a ton of Valentine's-themed quests that have been added, allowing players to earn some XP while playing matchmaker...the romantic kind. Fishsticks, the humanoid guppy guy, is looking for love, and we're here to do our best to recreate that weird scene from The Shape of Water.

One of this week's big quests asks you to find a rose at Steel Farm or the Orchard. That can be easier said than done if you don't know where to look, considering neither location has an obvious spot for a rose to bloom.

No worries, though. We've whipped up this guide to show you exactly where to find a rose, allowing you to earn some XP without a hassle.

Steel Farm and Orchard location in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find Steel Farm east of Colossal Coliseum while the Orchard is located at the northeast corner of the desert.

At Steel Farm, head to the back of the house. By the backdoor, you'll see a small pile of boxes, a gas can, and two lonely roses sitting to the right.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the Orchard, head into the large house through the front door. Just a few feet inside, you'll see another pair of roses laying at the foot of an endtable with a flower vase on it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Thankfully, all you have to do is interact with either pair of roses and you'll complete the quest. For your trouble, you'll get 20,000 XP.

