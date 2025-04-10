As you make your way through the Eggstravaganza event in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll eventually have to face the Blooming and Blossoming quest. This is one of the daily quests you can pick up from WALL-E, and while it's not a gateway to a mass of spring decorations, it's still a fantastic way to increase your friendship with everyone's favourite gardening obsessed robot.

For the quest, you'll need to run around collecting all sorts of flowers, but given how many spring up across the valley, you'll have to work out specifically which ones to gather. So, here's everything you need to know to complete this quest.

How to complete the Blooming and Blossoming quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete Blooming and Blossoming, you need to gather flowers to craft a "Pretty Flower Basket" for WALL-E. There are six possible flower baskets he might request, which will affect what you need to collect and craft. You need a total of five flowers for each, all of which you can find around the valley. You will also need a fiber to complete the basket, but you can make this yourself from seaweed which is easy to find on Dazzle Beach.

The table below labels each Pretty Flower Basket, alongside which flowers you'll need to pick to make one:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pretty Flower Basket number Flowers needed One 2 x Yellow daisy 2 x Blue falling penstemons 1 x White and pink falling penstemon 1 x Fiber Two 2 x Red falling penstemons 2 x Dandelions 1 x White and pink falling penstemon 1 x Fiber Three 2 x Purple Rising Penstemon 2 x Yellow Daisy 1 x Green Rising Penstemon 1 x Fiber Four 2 x Purple Rising Penstemon 2 x Yellow Daisy 1 x Red Daisy 1 x Fiber Five 2 x Red Falling Penstemon 2 x White Daisy 1 x Green Rising Penstemon 1 x Fiber Six 2 x Red Falling Penstemon 2 x Purple Falling Penstemon 1 x Red Daisy 1 x Fiber

Once you've gathered the flowers for the appropriate basket, visit a crafting station and take the finished product to WALL-E. As a reward, you'll get five Wild Spring Eggs, five Egg-cellent Fruits, and a Spring V-EGG-etable. It doesn't sound like a lot of payment for all your work picking flowers, but these eggs will give you a headstart on collecting items for other Eggstravaganza crafts available during the event.