How to complete That's Not Where Eggs Come From in Disney Dreamlight Valley

That's Not Where Eggs Come From! is one of the four quests you'll have to complete as part of the Eggstravaganza event in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As is the case with all event-specific duties, you're not given any hints on the events page about what this quest wants you to do - just the title and a progress checker above it. You're left to figure the rest out.

A lot of the time, it's easy to figure out what a quest is asking you to do given its name, such as the Spring Taste Test quest, which wants you to create and eat three Spring-themed recipes. The exception to this rule is That's Not Where Eggs Come From!, which could mean any number of things. Luckily, I've done the hard work of figuring it out so you don't have to. Here's what you need to do.

How to complete the That's Not Where Eggs Come From! quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the That's Not Where Eggs Come From! quest, you need to collect 10 Spring V-EGG-etables during the course of the Eggstravaganza event. This is only to start though, as you'll need to collect up to 100 V-EGG-etables to get all of the rewards.

Since these can only be grown, there's a little more effort required than if you could just collect the various coloured eggs that spawn around the map. To craft V-EGG-etable seeds, you'll need access to a crafting station and the following materials:

1 x Egg-cellent Fruit

1 x Wild Spring Egg

20 x Dreamlight

You should be collecting the various other eggs as you go around the valley anyway, since you'll need them for crafting spring-themed furniture or conjuring spring meals like chocolate or mimosa eggs. As for Dreamlight, this is easy enough to collect given how many Dreamlight Duties you can complete each day, so this won't stop you from breezing through this craft.

Once you've crafted the seeds and planted them, they'll take 30 minutes to grow. One crop will produce one V-EGG-etable, so you'll need 10 to start with. As a reward for completing this quest, you'll get the following items: