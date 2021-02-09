Fortnite's Hearts Wild Valentine's Day event: When it ends, skins, leaks, and more

Fortnite has debuted a new Valentine's Day event dubbed Hearts Wild, in case you forgot to get your partner a box of chocolate for the holiday, you monster. If you're not busy rushing to the local CVS for heart-shaped treats, Hearts Wild is a great chance to earn some new cosmetics, finish some new challenges, and celebrate the weekend.

Some familiar Fortnite cosmetics will be returning to the item shop as well. But most importantly, the Wild Hearts Cup will give duos players a chance to gloat.

Here's everything you need to know about the Wild Hearts event.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Wild Hearts: When does it start and when does it end?

The Fortnite Wild Hearts Event starts on February 9 and goes until February 17.

Specifically, the Wild Hearts Cup starts up on February 9 at 6 pm PST. Players then have three hours to complete up to 10 matches to earn points. Winners in each region will earn the Lovely outfit and Heartblast back bling.

Starting on February 10, the Community Battles portion of the event begins. Players will be able to join a team led by a content creator in order to earn points and finish challenges. If your team places highly enough, you'll earn different rewards. Here's how Epic is breaking it down.

1st place: Breathless Blades pickaxe, Shufflly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner.

2nd place: Shufflly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

3rd place: Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

4th place: Perfect Match Emoticon & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

5th place: Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Hearts Wild skins

There's a decent smattering of new and returning skins for Valentine's Day. It seems like the main draw this year is Cuddle King, a Cuddle Team Leader fanboy. Take a look in the pic below.

Fortnite Hearts Wild challenges

Fortnite's favorite wet boy, Fishsticks, needs some help finding love. Can't blame him when he has slippery hands and smells like sea water. Epic is doling out a bunch of new challenges to help you earn some XP.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town (1)

Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (3)

Choose a character to be Lovely’s valentine! (1)

Catch different kinds of fish to find a Valentine’s date for Fishstick (3)

Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant (1)

Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard (1)

Collect Grimbles’ love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold (1)

You can bet we'll be whipping up guides for all those challenges, so make sure to check back on our Fortnite page for more when those go live. In the meantime, don't forget to check out our guide on how to get the Flash skin in Fortnite.