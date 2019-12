I've always said that Lara Croft needed a giant armoured guy who threw spears. I mean, so many of the challenges she faces in life are eventually solved by sticking a pole into a wall and climbing it, you know? But it turns out new companion Totec can do more than throw pointy things. In the new isometric platform Lara Croft game he can also lock and load. Here's the trailer.

When you're tired of pausing mid-fire-fight to let out a pronounced quip, you're tired of life.