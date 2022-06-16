Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion coming to Steam this winter

Audio player loading…

Final Fantasy 7 prequel Crisis Core is getting a remake. The action RPG was originally released for the PSP—a device I exclusively used for one weird Metal Gear Solid game—back in 2007. This is the first time a version of it will release for other platforms.

The new version is called Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, and its PC version will come to Steam. That's somewhat notable, because Final Fantasy 7 Remake is an Epic Games Store exclusive—although it won't be soon, as Square Enix also announced that FF7 Remake is coming to Steam on June 17.

Regarding Crisis Core, Square Enix says that Reunion "enhances the graphics to HD and updates all of the 3D models in the game" and adds "full voiceovers" and new music.

"Enjoy a more beautiful and accessible Crisis Core, going way beyond just a simple HD remaster," says the developer.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion seems to be preserving the original game's unique combat system, a relic from a time in the mid-2000s when JRPG developers knew they didn't want to do strict turn-based anymore, but weren't quite sure what to replace it with. The game pairs third-person action combat with a luck-based slot machine system of all things, but it was certainly enjoyable enough back on the PSP. It's a largely self-contained story that the remake seems to be hewing pretty faithfully to, so I wouldn't expect much interplay with the new continuity pushed by the FF7 Remake series.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion doesn't have a specific release date, but it's coming this winter, according to Square Enix. It used to be that meant December—gift-giving times—but a lot of games release in February these days, so it could be out in early 2023.