Zotac drops its monster GTX 1070 down to $370 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are traditionally more geared towards PC gaming hardware than any other sale day of the year. We spotted this GTX 1070 card from Zotac selling at Newegg for $370, which is one of the lowest prices on a 1070 that we've seen so far.

The card is running at speeds of 1506MHz for core, and 1683MHz for memory. Expect to be able to boost that even higher thanks to the monster cooling that Zotac used.

This deal is one of the few deals where you don't have to fuss with a mail-in rebate, which is frustrating and common with many Newegg deals. Price is locked at $370 for the next few short days only. Expect its price to shoot back up to $400 or higher.