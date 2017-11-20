This was the most devastating grenade thrown at this weekend's PUBG tournament

The two greatest three-point shooters to ever play in Oracle Arena are now, officially, Steph Curry and Noble Esports' Edakulous.

I mean, just look at this beauty from the end of Game 7 at IEM Oakland. It is, without a doubt, the most devastating grenade in the young history of professional Battlegrounds.

Evil Geniuses has been on the wrong end of some truly stunning highlights this weekend. Earlier today we showed off a dispiriting clip of them getting their souls blown out by a detonating car. To wrap up their inglorious run, they caught Edakulous' pineapple like it was a chest pass. Boom. That's a triple kill, and a long flight home. As soon as it left his hands, you knew it was over. IEM's analyst desk said that this was the loudest they've heard the crowd this weekend.

To be fair, this is barely EG's fault. The scramble at the end of a PUBG game leaves everyone out of position, and Edakulous' throw, which leveraged a slight incline in the terrain to travel about 30 yards, was one-in-a-million. If they ran, they would've immediately been gunned down by the teams on their flanks—their only choice was to suck it up and blast off.

This is the thing that sets a great Battlegrounds player apart. The game encourages a boatload of unpredictable situations, but despite that, Edakoulos has clearly played enough to be absolutely positive he could land a grenade in Evil Geniuses' breadbasket from his positioning. To me, that's more impressive than memorizing every corner of de_dust down to the pixel.